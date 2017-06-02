Banfield Foundation announces new grant

Banfield Foundation recently announced a new grant program to help expand veterinary care to pets in need. Nonprofit animal welfare organizations and local or state governments with an animal welfare mission are eligible for the Veterinary Medical Equipment Grant, which provides funding toward the purchase of veterinary medical equipment for on-site animal shelter veterinary clinics, low-cost veterinary practices, mobile veterinary units and disaster relief vehicles.

“As an organization, we deeply believe that all pets deserve access to veterinary care,” said Marta Monetti, president and chairman of the Banfield Foundation Board of Directors. “We focus on bringing this belief to life by funding preventive care clinics across the country, providing grants to nonprofit organizations to help pay for veterinary care and now, by making new or improved equipment available to organizations that desperately need assistance in providing continuous care.”

Grant funding can be used to cover the total purchase price of equipment up to $15,000 or towards the cost of higher priced items. The first grant cycle for the program will begin this month.

