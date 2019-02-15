Assessor, treasurer to discuss property taxes on Feb. 27

The public is invited to join Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper and Assessor Peter Van Nortwick as they discuss the 2019 state and local tax rates and changes. The county officials will specifically address how the changes in school funding impact Clark County tax payers.

The discussion will be 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the sixth-floor Hearing Room, at the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St.

The state of Washington is in the middle of a two-year process of changing the way property taxes are collected and distributed to local school districts. Last February, 2018 property tax bills were higher than most people expected due to changes in state and local school tax rates as a result of the Washington State Supreme Court (McCleary) decision. For 2019, property tax rates will change again, resulting in lower school taxes for the majority of tax payers due to new caps on local school taxes.

“The property tax change impacts are school district specific, and we want to ensure transparency to tax payers,” said Assessor Van Nortwick.

“I’m looking forward to helping people plan ahead and answer any questions they might have about the changing tax climate,” said Treasurer Topper.

Comments

comments