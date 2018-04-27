Area brokers announce real estate company name change

Effective April 2, the following brokers announced their commercial real estate company name change to MAJ Commercial Real Estate: Michael Jenkins, Bob Bernhardt, Suzy Clayton, Blake Federinko, Brandi Ho, Gordon Lewis, Darla Light, Steve Mack, Mark McCloud, Katie Panarra, Kelly Shea and Michael Williams.

Becoming MAJ Commercial Real Estate is an exciting change as they will no longer be bound by a franchise agreement that oversees how they assist clients. During 20 years as a franchisee, the company has been presented numerous national awards, including the Elite Award given to the top-10 franchisee commercial real estate offices in the country, as well as the No. 1 Office in the State of Washington Award. The experienced brokers have also been presented many individual awards for exceptional service to their clients.

Their parent company, MAJ Development Corporation, founded in 2009, is a well-known and respected commercial development brand in Washington and Oregon. Building on that reputation for success, the time has come for the Commercial Real Estate and Property Management teams to join the MAJ brand.

Together, MAJ Development Corporation, MAJ Commercial Real Estate and MAJ Commercial Property Management are looking forward to providing their clients exceptional commercial property services from start to finish.

For more information, visit www.majcre.com or you can email info@majcre.com.

