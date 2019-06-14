Annual summit to address reducing single use plastics

The Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership’s Annual Science to Policy Summit is on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vancouver Hilton. The Summit will bring together representatives from local and state agencies, nonprofits, business leaders, scientists and the public to discuss solutions and barriers to reducing single-use plastics. During the Summit, panelists will speak about how their work is cutting down on single-use plastics, along with obstacles that keep plastics in the picture. The panel includes Hillary Barbour with Burgerville, Jocelyn Quarrell with Go Box, Betty Shelley with Reduce Your Waste Project, Ashley Lopez with Trash for Peace and Alli Kingfisher with the Washington Department of Ecology People can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/science-to-policy-summit-plastics-the-columbia-river-tickets-58129704511 or at the event.

Comments

comments