Annual filers have a new April 15 due date

Small businesses that report their state excise taxes annually now have until April 15 to file their tax returns. The 2019 Legislature passed Second Substitute House Bill 1059, which changed the due date from Jan. 31 of each year to April 15. Businesses that want to file early can do so at dor.wa.gov/MyDOR. If a business has had no activity for 2019, they must still file a tax return and report “no business.” There are several options for filing a no business return, including Express File on dor.wa.gov and by phone at 360-705-6705.

