Adaptive Ad Systems aggressively expands

Vancouver-based Adaptive Ad Systems, a provider of dynamic digital ad insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the U.S. cable TV and Satellite markets, has added 25 new installations of its proprietary DDAI systems in different locations throughout the US. Each Adaptive Ad Insertion system delivers local, regional and national advertising to subscribers living in the adaptive network area via cable, fiber, and sometimes over the internet, with 100 to 100,000 subscribers per Adaptive system. The Adaptive system allows advertisers across the U.S. to purchase ads inserted into a linked group of the Adaptive systems which adds up to many times that of the small individual systems.

Aggressively expanding Adaptive’s system installations resulted in revenues close to the record-breaking revenues of the first quarter of 2018 for the 18th quarter in a row, and is expected to have a continuing significant impact on revenue and profit development for the rest of the year 2019 and 2020, according to the company.

Comments

comments