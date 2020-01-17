AAA Vancouver freshens up

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce Ambassador cut the ribbon last week on the newly transformed Vancouver AAA Cruise & Travel store. The remodeled store features big colorful graphics, huge TV screens showing exciting travel destinations, free coffee and a much larger selection of travel merchandise, all while featuring all of AAA’s great products and services, including personal lines insurance, auto travel, travel accessories and luggage and much more.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.