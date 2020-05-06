2020 Legislative Review and Economic Recovery Update on tap for May 15

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Legislative Review & Economic Recovery Livestream on Friday, May 15, at 8:30 a.m. Individual registration is $35, and the chamber will donate 25% of each registration fee to the production and distribution of PPE to medical professionals. Miller Nash Graham and Dunn have pledged to match donations for the first 100 registrations.

The consequences of COVID-19 are likely to have much longer effects than the bills passed in the 2020 Session. The 2020 Legislative Review & Economic Recovery Livestream will present the 2020 Legislative Business priorities that were addressed, and which are likely going to need additional advocacy in 2021. Time will be reserved to discuss what policies are necessary to assure a strong economic recovery in Southwest Washington. Priorities include replacement of the I-5 bridge and other infrastructure funding, key investments in higher education campuses and deconstruction funding for Port of Vancouver Terminal 1.

Questions for legislators will be collected prior to the event as well as during the live stream in the comments section. To submit questions, email YourChamber@VancouverUSA.com.

Once your registration is complete, attendees will receive a link to join the live stream two days prior to the event at the email used to register. This link will be non-transferable and unique to the attendee. Registrants who can’t make the live stream will be sent a recording.

