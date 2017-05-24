$1 million land deal clears path for new library in Woodland

The Fort Vancouver Regional Library District (FVRL) has purchased 2.4 acres of property at 828 Goerig St. in Woodland for approximately $1 million.

The district plans to use the property – just a few blocks from Woodland Middle School – to construct a new 10,000-square-foot community library with parking.

FVRL has been looking for a new location for the Woodland Community Library following a series of studies and workshops which identified the need for a new facility to replace the current 100-year-old building located on Park St.

“We’re excited to complete this important first step in providing a modern library for the people of Woodland,” said FVRL Executive Director Amelia Shelley in a press release. “The library’s role has grown beyond books, resources and programs to depend on other library services such as access to meeting and study rooms, as well as internet access and computers. By building a new library in the center of Woodland we will be meeting those needs while providing a space that will be adaptive not just to new technology, but also responsive to the changing needs of a growing community.”

The recently purchased property currently houses the Woodland Funeral Home. The business plans to lease the location from FVRL while they look into relocating.

In the meantime, the district said it will work with community partners and the public to map out the community’s needs and develop a full budget. The FVRL Foundation and Friends of the Woodland Community Library plan to seek additional grant and fundraising opportunities.

“Having selected a site is great news,” said Rick Smithrud, executive director of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library Foundation. “It sets the stage for the community and local businesses to come together and show their support for building a new library. I can’t think of a better investment than creating a library that will provide benefits to everyone for years to come.”

Comments

comments