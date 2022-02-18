Workforce Southwest Washington promotes Benton Waterous to Director of Programs

Benton Waterous has been promoted to Director of Programs for Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW). In his new role, Waterous will provide overall direction and operational management of services and programs, primarily contracted federal- and state-funded programs. In addition, he will oversee program implementation processes, budget, performance, data management and contracted service providers and lead community partnerships and grant and revenue development activities. “I believe the public workforce system is one of the most potent tools our region has to materially improve the lives of working people, energize the economy and empower local communities,”

“Benton has been instrumental in supporting and leading our programmatic investments over the last four years. He always asks difficult questions and promotes an environment of continuous learning and critical thought both with our team and our partners,” said WSW CEO Miriam Halliday. “We are thrilled to have him as our new director and look forward to continuing to make strides toward an equitable economic recovery and a region where economic prosperity and growth exists for every person.”

In his tenure with WSW, Waterous has spearheaded programs serving youth, led initiatives that developed new job seeker trainings at WorkSource and served on committees to improve economic mobility for residents. Waterous currently Oversees Next, Southwest Washington’s only “one-stop” career and employment center for youth between the ages of 16-24; has also overseen SummerWorks, Southwest Washington’s largest summer youth employment program; Collaborated as a member of Washington State’s “Career Connect Washington” initiative; and Since 2019 has served as a member of the Fourth Plain Steering Committee for the Fourth Plain Coalition, advising on economic security issues for the city’s international district

About Workforce Southwest Washington

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) is the Local Workforce Development Board (LWDB) designated by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) legislation to oversee the public workforce system in Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties. WSW is a nonprofit organization and funds community prosperity by investing in services that help individuals gain skills to obtain good-paying jobs or advance in their careers and help companies recruit, train and retain workers. Learn more at www.workforcesw.org.