PeaceHealth names new executive VP & COO

PeaceHealth, the Vancouver-based not-for-profit health system with more than 900 providers serving communities in Washington, Oregon and Alaska, has named Richard DeCarlo as its executive vice president and chief operating officer.

DeCarlo has more than 25 years of leadership experience in hospital operations and strategic development. He spent the last seven years as at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in the Bay Area. Prior to that, he spent 18 years at MemorialCare Health System, serving in a variety of leadership roles.

As PeaceHealth’s new COO, DeCarlo will report directly to Liz Dunne, PeaceHealth president and CEO.

In a press release, PeaceHealth said DeCarlo’s experience will be instrumental as the organization continues to focus on operations improvement, quality outcomes and providing safe, compassionate care.

“My wife and I are thrilled to be joining the PeaceHealth community,” said DeCarlo. “I felt called to this opportunity due to PeaceHealth’s deeply held commitment to its mission and relationship to the communities it serves. It is the opportunity of my career. I am honored to serve as a senior leader and help guide the great work in progress. PeaceHealth has aligned its strategic efforts to reach an even higher level of clinical excellence and patient safety across all of its communities. That commitment aligns with who I am as a person, clinician and leader, and I am truly excited about the future of healthcare in each of the communities PeaceHealth serves.”

DeCarlo’s first day at PeaceHealth will be May 30.

Comments

comments