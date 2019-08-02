Movers & Shakes 8/2/2019

LISA CAPELOTO

CDM Caregiving Services – Southwest Washington’s largest in-home care agency for the elderly, disabled and those with dementia and traumatic brain injury – today announced Lisa Capeloto has joined the company as development director. Capeloto will play an integral role in advancing the mission of CDM by developing donor strategies and increasing fundraising opportunities.

“In this newly created position, Lisa is the perfect fit for CDM,” said Executive Director Eric Erickson. “Through her work at Westby Associates, Inc. she has run our events for over seven years and has cultivated personal relationships with nearly every CDM donor. More importantly, Lisa truly knows and believes in the mission of CDM, which is to allow the aging and disabled population to live in their own home as long as possible with an array of assistance from our agency. We are thrilled to have the opportunity for her to be our development director.”

Prior to joining the CDM team, Capeloto was an event planning and funding development professional at Westby Associates, Inc. For more than 20 years, she has been extraordinarily active as a volunteer in the Greater Vancouver community; assisting a wide variety of nonprofits, including Share Vancouver, Children’s Center, Kearney Breast Care Center and the PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center Foundation.

CLINT HENDRICKS

The Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) announced recently that it has hired Clint Hendricks as its new vice president of Business Development.

In this role, Hendricks will be responsible for working with CREDC staff, board of directors and strategic partners to execute the goals and objectives outlined in the Clark County Comprehensive Economic Development Plan, with a particular focus on leading efforts to expand the existing business base in the region across the area’s five key industry sectors —software, computers and electronics, clean tech, metals and machinery, and life sciences.

Through this work, Hendricks will concentrate on increasing awareness of domestic and global business audiences on the opportunities Clark County offers for a wide range of companies to thrive and innovate.

With more than 20 years of experience as a business leader in various business development and strategy roles for global companies, Hendricks joins the CREDC team most recently from a brief stint leading his own consultancy, CH2 Consulting. His prior experience includes tenure as Director of Strategy at Lululemon Athletica in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he successfully guided senior leadership in developing and executing strategic initiatives and growth platforms that drove more than $1 billion in revenue over a four-year period.

Prior to that, Hendricks spent 16 years at Nike, serving in multiple capacities, including management roles in global operations and new business teams, among others. Hendricks earned his MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston and completed his Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

“CREDC, its board and partners have done outstanding work in supporting the strategic vision and growth of Clark County,” Hendricks said. “I am excited to engage and collaborate with our over 150 public and private partners to build on this foundation of success in my role as vice president of Business Development.”

“We are so excited to welcome someone of Clint’s caliber to the CREDC team,” said CREDC President Jennifer Baker. “His extensive private sector background equips Clint with an astute perspective on the business competitiveness and market strategies that are core to our work. Clint’s proven ability to realize tangible value for businesses across national and global markets make him a well-qualified candidate to lead our business recruitment efforts — and a tremendous addition to the team. I am confident Clint will further accelerate the strong momentum in our efforts to advance the economic vitality of Clark County through business growth and innovation.”

Hendricks replaces former Director of Business Development Elizabeth Scott, who left CREDC in March. He officially began his duties at CREDC on July 22, reporting directly to CREDC President Jennifer Baker. To learn more about the CREDC team visit credc.org/contact.

NELSON HOLMBERG

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association’s Board of Directors has hired Nelson Holmberg as executive director.

A native of Clark County, Holmberg’s career spans nearly 30 years, mostly working in public and media relations and port administration. Holmberg was executive director at the Port of Woodland (2010-14) and communications manager at the Port of Vancouver USA (2007-10) before spending nearly a year and a half at BergerABAM where he led the public involvement practice in the firm’s Vancouver office.

Most recently – as Vice President of Innovation at the Port of Ridgefield – Holmberg was charged with helping to lead the port’s business development efforts and partnering with startups and entrepreneurs in the area. He also led the port’s legislative and congressional activities, and helps develop strategy for the port’s business lines, partnerships and economic development initiatives.

Holmberg has served on several boards and committees across the community including his current work on the board of directors at the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, where he also serves as co-chair of the Public Affairs Committee. For eight years, he was also a member of the City of Vancouver’s Parking Advisory Committee. He has also served on the boards of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments (vice chair, 2012-14), Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Hydroplane & Raceboat Museum, Clark County Family YMCA, and many other non-profits. He has been recognized with awards throughout his career and has been commended by his colleagues for his results in working with the media.

He is co-founder and immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Three Creeks.

Holmberg lives in Vancouver with his wife Susanne and their two dogs Maddie and Lexi.

