Movers & Shakers 9/7/2018

ERIN MORRIS

Elizabeth Christy Law Firm PLLC recently announced that Erin K. Morris has joined the firm. Morris brings more than six years of experience as a family law attorney in Oregon. She will continue her substantial practice in Oregon and join the team at the Washington practice as well. Noted for her exceptional litigation skills and personable approach she is an exciting addition to Elizabeth Christy Law Firm and will greatly strengthen their tradition of excellence.

KARL CARRIER

The PeaceHealth Board of Directors recently announced the appointment of Karl Carrier as its new chairman. Carrier will succeed Sister Andrea Nenzel, CSJP, who will remain on the Board as vice chair. The appointment of Carrier marks the first time in which the PeaceHealth Board chair position is held by a lay leader, furthering the essential role of the laity in Board governance and in carrying on PeaceHealth’s healing mission.

“The time is right for the leadership of PeaceHealth to be placed into the open hands of the members of our community,” said Sister Andrea Nenzel. “I am pleased to work with Karl Carrier who has the experience, values and faith commitment to lead us forward in carrying on the mission of PeaceHealth.”

Carrier has served the PeaceHealth Board as chair of the Strategy and Stewardship committee since 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Oregon and has held senior executive roles in several nonprofit and Catholic healthcare organizations.

“I am deeply humbled to accept the responsibilities of the Board chair,” said Carrier. “As we look to the future of PeaceHealth, we will continue to live out the mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace by growing our ministry to better serve our communities.”

SAMUEL BARHAM

Gibbs & Olson recently welcomed Samuel Barham to their team as a project engineer. Barham has more than 13 years of civil engineering experience with a strong knowledge of water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure for the public sector. His experience includes working on projects for the cities of Longview and Spokane as well as the Washington State Department of Transportation. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree at the Oregon Institute of Technology and is a licensed engineer in the state of Washington.

Gibbs & Olson is a Longview-based civil engineering and land surveying firm that provides services to public and private sector clients throughout Washington and Oregon. More information about the firm can be found at www.gibbs-olson.com.

BARRI HORNER AND KATHY ASHLEY

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) recently announced the promotion of Barri Horner to Fiscal Director and Kathy Ashley to Staff Accountant.

In her new role, Horner will provide fiscal oversight for the organization and will manage accounting, reporting and budgetary operations. Horner joined WSW in 2009 and ensures the organization meets the fiscal deadlines and processes of grantors and regulatory agencies.

Horner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore., and is completing coursework for a Master of Science in accounting from Grand Canyon University.

Ashley has been promoted to Staff Accountant, providing operational and fiscal support including, payroll, internal, state and funder reporting and cash flow management.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Ashley joined WSW in 2013 and has a diverse background that includes working as a personal assistant and executive secretary for a company that manufactured fittings for liquid chromatography, sales coordination and payroll processing.

BRYAN DENT

Riverview Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Riverview Bancorp, Inc., recently announced the addition of Bryan Dent to the commercial lending team. He joins one of the largest local lending teams in the Portland Metro Area.

“We are excited to welcome Bryan to the Riverview team,” said Steve Plambeck, executive vice president and chief lending officer. “With his banking and strategic planning background, Bryan fosters strong business relationships using a consultative approach and a deep skill set in financial analysis and operational planning to help his clients succeed.”

Dent has an extensive educational background as an alumnus of the University of Oregon (BS), Western Banking School, and Pacific Coast Banking School. In addition to being named one of Vancouver Business Journal’s “Accomplished and Under 40,” Dent is involved with several local service organizations and is a current board member of Open House Ministries. He can be reached at the Riverview Center in Vancouver at (360) 514-5176.

CHRISTOPHER L. REIVE, RUSSELL D. GARRETT AND JOHN BACHOFNER

Jordan Ramis PC is pleased to announce that nine lawyers (three from Vancouver) have been named to the Best Lawyers 2019 edition. Best Lawyers® is a purely peer review based process with listings published in almost 70 countries around the world.

“We are proud of all our lawyers, but the lawyers selected from our firm to the 2019 Best Lawyers listings reflect the respect and value we have earned from our peers throughout the Pacific Northwest,” said managing shareholder Russ Garrett. “We are very proud of this recognition.”

The three named to the Best Lawyers 2019 edition in Vancouver include:

Christopher L. Reive: Environmental Law; Litigation – Environmental; Natural Resources Law

Russell D. Garrett: Bankruptcy and Creditor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

John Bachofner: Litigation – Insurance

Jordan Ramis PC is a Northwest firm with offices in Lake Oswego, Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and Bend, Oregon. Jordan Ramis attorneys represent clients in matters involving business law, litigation, local government law and Dirt Law* (real estate, environmental, land use and construction).

LUDEK JANOUSEK

Banfield Pet Hospital recently welcomed Ludek Janousek as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to oversee the company’s strategic financial planning, governance, payroll, accounting, tax and treasury.

As a member of Banfield’s Senior Leadership Team and in partnership with fellow Banfield Finance team leaders and Mars Petcare Veterinary Health Group, Janousek will help shape key business decisions to not only enhance and strengthen Banfield’s long-term financial health but also drive the practice’s vision and purpose in the ecosystem of the broader Petcare organization.

Janousek earned a Master’s Degree in International Business from University of Economics in Prague, Czech Republic, and in his free time, enjoys sports, technology and travel. He and his family relocated from Singapore to Vancouver.

