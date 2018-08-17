Movers & Shakers 8/17/2018

CASEY MOLTRUM AND TONY JOHNSON

The business leaders organization Identity Clark County recently announced the appointment of Tony Johnson and Casey Moltrum to its board of directors.

Johnson, La Center, is a shareholder and business team lead for Davidson & Associates Insurance where he has provided risk management services since 2009. He previously operated the executive consulting business TJ & Associates. Johnson has a degree in psychology from the University of Delaware and is actively involved in the Vancouver Rotary, Leadership Clark County and the WSU Vancouver MAP program.

Moltrum, Camas, is vice president of the commercial banking/lending division at Columbia Bank. He brings 21 years of banking experience spanning acquisition, development and construction. He has a degree in finance from Western Washington University, and is active in youth activities including coaching at St. Joseph Catholic School, Lunch Buddy Mentoring, Junior Achievement and Learning Avenues Child Care Center.

ANNA LOOMIS

Legacy Health is pleased to announce Anna Loomis, MBA, has been selected as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective mid-September 2018.

Loomis, an Oregon native, joins Legacy from Tacoma, Wash., where she served as CFO of MultiCare Health System. During her time at MultiCare, she led several transformative efforts to strengthen the organization, including several mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures. With MultiCare since 2006, she has served in a variety of roles including Controller, Vice President of finance and most recently CFO. With over 20 years in finance leadership and strategy, she is highly regarded for her work achievements, including being recognized as the 2018 CFO of the Year by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Earning her master’s and bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pacific Lutheran University, she completed a finance fellowship with The Academy GE Fellows Program and has provided leadership to both Pacific Lutheran University and the University of Washington-Tacoma.

“Legacy is an amazing organization,” Loomis said. “I value the community it’s a part of and the culture it has developed. I believe Legacy is a strong organization that is serving its communities for all the right reasons. I wanted to be a part of their mission and vision, which aligns with my own values.”

ROBERT SANG AND CODY RITTER

Riverview Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Riverview Bancorp, Inc., recently announced the promotions of Robert Sang and Cody Ritter to senior vice presidents and commercial team leaders for the Oregon and Washington markets, respectively. Together, Sang and Ritter will direct the activities of one of the largest local lending teams in the Portland Metro Area.

“With over 30 years combined experience at Riverview, Bob and Cody have consistently demonstrated their commitment to our community, clients and employees. It’s through this dedication that they have proven their ability to lead our commercial teams and we couldn’t be happier to have them on board,” said Steve Plambeck, executive vice president and chief lending officer.

Sang attended college at Portland State University and has been in banking since 1974. He is the point of contact at the Bank for the Network for Oregon Affordable Housing (NOAH). He can be reached at the Riverview Gateway office in Portland at (503) 517-3506.

An Eastern Oregon University alumnus, Ritter is also a graduate of the Western School of Commercial Lending. Prior to his most recent role as a commercial loan officer, he was responsible for problem loan workouts and reducing non-performing assets. He can be reached at the Riverview Center in Vancouver at (360) 514-5087.

KIM NEWMAN

A familiar face recently set up her desk at the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust offices. After participating in programs offered by and working with the Vancouver foundation for eight years through the Murdock Trust Partners in Science Program, Kim Newman is joining the organization as the nonprofit’s newest Program Director.

“Kim has a passion for science, research and education that is really infectious. She brings a commitment and an enthusiasm to the importance of STEM learning, especially for inspiring young women in the field, as a critical element of preparing young people for life. She began her interaction with us as a Partners in Science grantee and then program coach,” said Steve Moore, executive director, Murdock Trust. “We are so pleased that we will be able to bring her positive energy, knowledge and leadership to our organization which will help inspire countless teachers and students and nonprofit leaders as we move forward.”

Currently a biology and technology teacher at Camas High School, Newman’s career includes extensive periods of time serving in both private and public education. She also conducted research at OHSU as part of the Partners in Science program

“I am thrilled to be joining the dedicated staff that works daily to further the mission and vision of Jack Murdock to help communities flourish,” Newman said. “I love teaching, but ever since I started working with the Partners in Science program I recognized that this opportunity could allow me the ability to continue supporting teachers and students in the sciences, in a much broader way as well as support the larger ecosystem involved in informal education and training of young people and their families.”

Comments

comments