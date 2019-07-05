Movers & Shakers 7/5/2019

Gina Lange

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) has hired Gina Lange as Community Development Manager. In her new role, she is responsible for the recruitment and retention of members, increasing the number of construction plan documents accessible to member contractors, and coordinating member engagement events. As a Northwest native, Gina loves the outdoors. Prior to joining the SWCA, she ran a thriving fitness business while living in Austin, Texas for ten years. In her free time, Gina loves to run, paddle board, mountain bike, camp, and spend time with her husband of thirty years, as well as her three sons.

T. Randall Grove, Philip B. Janney, Claire L. Rootjes

Vancouver-based Landerholm P.S. congratulates estate planning and probate attorneys T. Randall Grove and Philip B. Janney, who have been selected to the 2019 Washington Super Lawyers list, and business litigation attorney Claire L. Rootjes, who has been selected to the 2019 Washington Rising Stars list. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Only 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected to Super Lawyers, and no more than 2.5 percent are selected to Rising Stars.

Comments

comments