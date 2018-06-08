Movers & Shakers 6/8/2018

JENNIFER WERDEL

Acuity Forensics, a leading national forensic accounting firm operating from offices in Vancouver, recently announced the hire of Jennifer Werdel, who joins the company as Director of Marketing and Communications. In this role, Werdel will lead the firm’s marketing, public relations and professional development programs, as well as manage Acuity Forensics CEO Tiffany Couch’s speaking engagements.

Prior to Acuity, Werdel worked agency-side at the Portland offices of Allison+Partners, a mid-sized public relations firm headquartered in San Francisco, where she managed day-to-day client work for a diverse range of clients. Werdel, a 20-plus year resident of Vancouver, also previously served as the Director of Development and Communications at the YWCA Clark County.

“I have known Tiffany for many years and have worked with her previously on a project basis,” Werdel said. “I was attracted to the company’s mission to solve complex financial crimes and I am excited about the opportunity to take the business to the next level.”

“We are thrilled about the addition of Jennifer to our team,” said Tiffany Couch, CPA/CFF/CFE and CEO and founder of Acuity Forensics. “Our business has grown exponentially in recent years, and our professional education has seen increased demand. Jennifer’s track record and experience in strategic communications will further fuel our trajectory and strengthen our client services.”

Acuity Forensics, which celebrates its 11-year anniversary this year, specializes in fraud investigation and litigation support, and helping businesses recover loss and restore financial confidence. The firm is a three-time winner of the Vancouver Business Journal’s (VBJ) annual Business Growth Awards, and Couch is a previous honoree of the VBJ’s Accomplished and Under 40 honor.

A seasoned communications professional, Werdel spent three years at Kennedy Global in strategic communications and business development prior to her tenure at the YWCA Clark County. She is also a VBJ Accomplished and Under 40 honoree, and a graduate of the University of Oregon with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations.

CHRIS GRIFFIN

The Historic Trust recently announced their new Director of the Pearson Field Education Center (PFEC), Chris Griffin. Griffin has worked all over the country as a corporate pilot, EMT and paramedic firefighter. His experience, aviation industry contacts and enthusiasm for aviation education are an asset to The Historic Trust’s PFEC and the youth of our community.

“The opportunity to inspire young people’s interest in STEM careers is what attracted me to this leadership role at PFEC,” Griffin said. “There are many well-paying, meaningful careers in aviation outside of piloting – like engineering, mechanics and air traffic control – that I want to open students’ eyes to. As the boomer generation retires, there will be vacancies to fill, and guiding students towards the right education and training is key.”

Paul Speer, board member of The Historic Trust and chair of the Pearson Field Education Center, said: “Chris is the right guy at the right time for PFEC and our community. His passion for youth education is supported by successful careers in corporate aviation, fire district leadership, program development and teaching. In addition, as the third generation in his family with ties to aviation and a life member of the Oregon Aviation Historical Society, Chris shares a deep appreciation for the history of Pearson Field.”

COLEEN CAREY

PeaceHealth recently announced that Coleen Carey will serve as its new senior vice president of Marketing and Communications. In this executive role, Carey will have oversight of all PeaceHealth internal and external communications including digital media, public relations, crisis and change management communications and brand marketing.

Most recently, Carey served as vice president of Marketing for Portland-based Eleven Software, Inc. where she led a wide variety of marketing activities that led to improved business performance and customer satisfaction, and elevated levels of employee engagement and retention. Over her 25-year career, Carey has held roles of increasing responsibility for brands that include Kimberly-Clark, Keebler, NEC, TransUnion, 3Com, Webtrends and others.

“In line with the ongoing transformation in healthcare, and the choices that consumers have today, PeaceHealth continues to evolve how it partners with the communities we serve,” said Carol Aaron, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “This evolution requires us to meet people beyond the walls of the hospital, where and when they choose so we can better respond to their needs. Coleen’s background, experience and passion for customer satisfaction are well suited to helping us do just that.”

“I am grateful to join the PeaceHealth family at such an exciting time in the healthcare industry,” said Carey. “I am deeply committed to PeaceHealth’s mission and believe that inspired communication is at the heart of delivering exceptional, compassionate care to our patients, caregivers and communities.”

Carey is also a passionate nonprofit board chair with significant experience driving policy and community engagement for FACT Oregon, which seeks to empower families experiencing disability. She holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and BBA from Loyola University Chicago, where she graduated magna cum laude. In her free time, she’s a vocalist for Oregon Symphony’s Gospel Christmas and was a seven-time marathon finisher.

