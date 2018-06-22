Movers & Shakers 6/22/2018

COLEEN CAREY

PeaceHealth recently announced that Coleen Carey will serve as its new senior vice president of Marketing and Communications. In this executive role, Carey will have oversight of all PeaceHealth internal and external communications including digital media, public relations, crisis and change management communications and brand marketing.

Most recently, Carey served as vice president of Marketing for Portland-based Eleven Software, Inc. where she led a wide variety of marketing activities that led to improved business performance and customer satisfaction, and elevated levels of employee engagement and retention. Over her 25-year career, Carey has held roles of increasing responsibility for brands that include Kimberly-Clark, Keebler, NEC, TransUnion, 3Com, Webtrends and others.

“In line with the ongoing transformation in healthcare, and the choices that consumers have today, PeaceHealth continues to evolve how it partners with the communities we serve,” said Carol Aaron, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “This evolution requires us to meet people beyond the walls of the hospital, where and when they choose so we can better respond to their needs. Coleen’s background, experience and passion for customer satisfaction are well suited to helping us do just that.”

“I am grateful to join the PeaceHealth family at such an exciting time in the healthcare industry,” said Carey. “I am deeply committed to PeaceHealth’s mission and believe that inspired communication is at the heart of delivering exceptional, compassionate care to our patients, caregivers and communities.”

Carey is also a passionate nonprofit board chair with significant experience driving policy and community engagement for FACT Oregon, which seeks to empower families experiencing disability. She holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and BBA from Loyola University Chicago, where she graduated magna cum laude. In her free time, she’s a vocalist for Oregon Symphony’s Gospel Christmas and was a seven-time marathon finisher.

SHERRI WALLING

Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency of Vancouver recently welcomed Sherri Walling as a Personal Account Manager. She previously worked in the insurance industry for five years and 34 years in the banking industry. She earned a Foundations of Banking Diploma from the American Institute of Banking. She resides in Vancouver.

Davidson & Associates Insurance has served local businesses and individuals since 1990. The firm is located at 610 Esther St., Suite 101, in Vancouver.

BILL BLACK

Bill Black recently joined Opes Advisors Vancouver. He brings to the team an evolutionary process in mortgage lending that makes him uniquely qualified for their multi-focus on mortgage lending in the context of whole life financial planning.

Before the housing and mortgage recession, Black was busy originating mortgage and construction loans for both residential and commercial customers. During the recession, he wanted to help those who were struggling with the economic and mortgage damage, partnering with an attorney to create an arm of a law firm managing distressed properties and working to help distressed homeowners to save their homes.

After the recession, Black worked with Lennar Homes in Portland.

As a Mortgage Advisor, Black is a perfect fit for the OpesView approach to financial modeling.

MARC KIRSCH

True Path Capital Strategies, a local financial planning and annuity consulting firm, has announced a recent hire. Marc Kirsch, MBA, has been hired as a Business Development Manager and will cover the Pacific Northwest. Kirsch joins a team of financial professionals led by Joshua W. Tschirgi, CFP. The company works with individuals and families in 17 different states with a strong focus on retirement planning and cash flow analysis.

Kirsch has returned to the financial industry after many years as a leader in the health care arena. While earning his MBA at Regis University in Denver, Colo., he began leading large departments and teams within top-ranked hospitals around the country.

Kirsch currently holds his insurance license and is working on his series 7 securities license. He aims to obtain the Certified Financial Planner credential within three-years.

“We are very excited to welcome Marc Kirsch to True Path Capital Strategies,” Tschirgi said.

MARY SISSON

The American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) presented specialty toy retailer and industry leader Mary Sisson of Kazoodles Toy Store in Vancouver with its highest honor recently. Sisson received ASTRA’s Lifetime Achievement Award at ASTRA’s Marketplace & Academy at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

A veteran journalist who volunteered as editor of the ASTRA quarterly newsletter two months after opening her first toy store, Sisson is known for her willingness to help ASTRA and her fellow retailers wherever there is a need. She has served on the ASTRA Board of Directors and over the past twelve years, she has guided the ASTRA member publication into its current format as Toy Times magazine. During her tenure as “ASTRA’s Editor,” she consistently provided useful, easy-to-access information to the toy trade on industry trends, business development, retail store management and more.

“Mary represents what the specialty toy industry is all about,” said ASTRA Board member Kevin McGrath, President of The Original Toy Company in Milford, CT. “She has been a true angel on the shoulders of specialty retailers and a beacon of light for our industry. Thank you, Mary!”

BARRI HORNER AND KATHY ASHLEY

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) recently announced the promotion of Barri Horner to Fiscal Director and Kathy Ashley to Staff Accountant.

In her new role, Horner will provide fiscal oversight for the organization and will manage accounting, reporting and budgetary operations. Horner joined WSW in 2009 and ensures the organization meets the fiscal deadlines and processes of grantors and regulatory agencies.

Horner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Warner Pacific College in Portland, Ore., and is completing coursework for a Master of Science in accounting from Grand Canyon University.

Ashley has been promoted to Staff Accountant, providing operational and fiscal support including, payroll, internal, state and funder reporting and cash flow management.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Ashley joined WSW in 2013 and has a diverse background that includes working as a personal assistant and executive secretary for a company that manufactured fittings for liquid chromatography, sales coordination and payroll processing.

