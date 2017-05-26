Movers & Shakers 5/26/2017

GEORGE BROWN

Dr. George J. Brown, president and CEO of Legacy Health since 2008, has announced his retirement to the Legacy Health Board of Directors. Brown will remain president and CEO until a replacement is in place.Under Brown’s watch, Legacy Health experienced record organizational growth (40 percent more employees and $1 billion more in annual net revenue) and the early adoption of many health care innovations.

“Legacy Health has become a stronger and more adaptable organization today than it has ever been because of Dr. Brown’s leadership,” said Jeff Fullman, M.D., chair of Legacy Health’s board of directors, in a press release. “Dr. Brown’s forward-thinking has improved patient care; expanded our geographic footprint; and deepened our community connections. We thank him for his unwavering dedication to the organization, having continued to serve beyond what the board had initially expected to produce record results.”

Brown came to Legacy Health from MultiCare Health System (MHS) in Tacoma, where he served as the organization’s chief operating officer. Prior to joining MHS in 1999, Brown had a lengthy and decorated career in the military.

“As Legacy has grown and become more diverse, its deep commitment to improving the health of our communities has grown as well,” said Brown. “I am committed to supporting the organization throughout the transition and look forward to staying connected to my countless partners in the community and, of course, my family at Legacy Health.”

The transition to a new CEO is expected to be complete by the end of 2017.

ELIZABETH FITZGEARLD

Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program has hired Elizabeth Fitzgearld as its new executive director. The mission of program is to provide access to justice for low income individuals by facilitating civil legal services through volunteer attorneys.

Fitzgearld comes to the organization after recently completing her MBA in nonprofit management from the University of Portland. She has also served on the board of Share and as the medical clinic coordinator at the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington.

“I am truly excited to reconnect with the nonprofit community in Clark County,” said Fitzgearld. “We have a unique environment of collaboration here; one which fosters more growth collectively than any one organization can see individually. I cannot wait to dive in and begin work on behalf of our clients.”

Fitzgearld’s predecessor, Susan Arney, retired earlier this year.

KAYLA HIDALGO & TAREK KANSO

Earlier this year, Zenith Properties NW welcomed Kayla Hidalgo to its leasing and administrative team.

The firm also added Tarek Kanso, who will serve a key figure in the development of the company’s marketing approach, working closely with both the property management team and the real estate team to ensure a uniform approach to delivering quality product.

VISHAL CHAUDHRY & MEGHAN McCARTHY

Last month, PeaceHealth announced the hiring of Vishal Chaudhry as system director of strategic analytics and innovation, and Meghan McCarthy as system director of community health.

Chaudhry has experience leading quality and operational performance improvement as well as utilization management and accreditation. Prior to joining PeaceHealth, he served as the chief quality and data officer and risk manager for Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman, Washington. He has also served in similar roles at Providence Health Care in Vancouver, Canada, and Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland. In addition to his healthcare experience, he holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and a bachelor’s degree industrial engineering. In his new role, Chaudhry will provide leadership and oversight in the development of strategic analytics and innovation organization, including the standardization and implementation of these initiatives across the PeaceHealth system.

McCarthy has more than 15 years of experience in community health and wellness. She has worked for the largest public hospital in the U.S., the military, nonprofits and universities. In 2014, she was recognized by the Wellness Council of America as one of the Top 100 Wellness Professionals in the country.

In her new role, McCarthy will provide leadership and oversight in the development of community health programs and operations across the PeaceHealth system. She will be responsible for leading the efforts to identify the unmet complex health needs of the community, with a special emphasis on the poor and underserved.

SHAUN SLOTTERBACK & KEVIN HART

Two employees at Columbia Precast Products, a regional advanced concrete products company, recently completed certification through a national professional trade organization.

Plant manager Shaun Slotterback and quality control manager Kevin Hart both earned Master Precaster designation this year. They join a group of just 103 people to have earned the designation since it was created in 2012 by the National Precast Concrete Association.

The Master Precaster program consists of 89 educational hours in advanced studies surrounding production, quality, safety and technical knowledge for the manufacture of concrete products.

“We appreciate Shaun and Kevin going the extra mile so Columbia Precast can assure our rapidly expanding customers that we consistently deliver high quality products,” said Ron Sparks, founder and general manager of Columbia Precast Products.

NICOLE BIGONI & JOSHUA POPE

Otak Inc., an architecture, urban design, engineering and planning firm, recently hired Nicole Bigoni as a construction inspector and Joshua Pope as a bridge designer.

Bigoni has six years of experience in design and inspection working with Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), BNSF Railway and International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI). In her new position, Bigoni will be involved in the North Shore Sanitary Sewer Transmission Project, inspection for the City of Battle Ground, and inspection work throughout Southwest Washington. Pope is currently completing his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at Portland State University. In his new role, he will be working on BPA bridges and on the Winlock bridge projects.

JACOB CHRISTENSEN, RUSSELL KOFFORD & ANDY KASSAVETIS

WRK Engineers,recently announced three new hires: Jacon Christensen as project engineer, Russell Kofford as marketing coordinator and Andy Kassavetis as designer.

Christensen is a licensed structural engineer with more than 15 years of experience. He comes to WRK from Parkin Engineering where he spent the past five years as a project manager and senior structural engineer. Prior to that, he worked as a project engineer/manager at a small A/E firm in the San Francisco Area. Christensen received his bachelor of science in civil engineering from Gonzaga University.

Kofford comes to WRK from Ballard Marine Construction. In his new role, he will focus his experience in marketing, graphic design and business development clients to help showcase the service that WRK provides.

Kassavetis comes to WRK as a recent graduate from Oregon State University where he received a degree in civil engineering. The firm said he is quickly adding experience on multiple affordable housing projects and highly technical transformer seismic qualifications.

MICHAEL SHANABERGER, NIKKI HINTON DUKE, SHERI HUNZEKER, SUNNY PARSONS & DAVID MILLAR

Five new members have been appointed to the Building Industry Association of Clark County’s Board of Directors.

Michael Shanaberger, VP of sales & marketing for Copper Creek Homes, and Nikki Hinton Duke, general manager of Creekside Homes LLC, have been appointed as builder directors.

Sheri Hunzeker, development services project manager for Stewart Title, has been appointed as a supporter director.

Sunny Parsons, owner of Cascade Flooring America, has been appointed a supplier director.

David Millar, owner of Millar Construction, has been appointed as a state director on the BIA of Clark County’s and Building Industry Association of Washington’s (BIAW) Board of Directors

Sheri Hunzeker, Nikki Duke and Michael Shanaberger also serve as state directors for the BIAW Board of Directors.

“The BIA is extremely fortunate to welcome the time and talents of these five individuals,” said Aaron Marvin, co-owner of A.C.T. Builders LLC and the BIA’s 2017 President. “The level of experience and industry knowledge that they add to the board will only deepen our perspective as a member-led organization. This on-the-ground perspective allows us to understand the needs of our members and respond to challenges they face as they build the places Clark County calls home. We use this information to provide robust government affairs advocacy for our membership.”

