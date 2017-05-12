Movers & Shakers 5/12/2017

DEBBIE MARCOULIER

The Vancouver City Council has appointed Debbie Marcoulier to the five-member Public Facilities District that oversees the Hilton Hotel and convention center property. Her term continues through November 2020 and may be extended.

Marcoulier is the president and CEO of RSV Building Solutions, a position she assumed in 2015. She also serves on the Board of Innovative Services NW and participates in a Vistage CEO business group.

“I am looking forward to giving back to our thriving local community by serving in this capacity,” said Marcoulier. “We all have benefited from the economic stimulus of a convention center and hotel in place for more than a decade.”

Marcoulier earned a business degree from Concordia University.

GORDON BECK

Vancouver-based LSW Architects recently added Gordon Beck to its team as a specialist for K-12 School Capital Planning and Finance.

In his new position, Gordon’s responsibilities will involve working directly with LSW school district clients in school strategic planning and construction finance, particularly regarding state financial assistance.

Gordon has 35 years of leading organizations through design, planning and construction. His work has mostly involved working with school districts across the state of Washington, but also has numerous years of experience working with counties and municipalities throughout Montana.

Gordon taught in both K-12 and Community College in Montana before focusing his career on planning, design and construction of schools.

ALLAN SIEGEL

Columbia Credit Union has hired Allan Siegel to serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

In his new role, Siegel will oversee the credit union’s financial-related activities and provide leadership in the areas of accounting, finance, forecasting, credit administration and strategic planning.

Siegel holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Dartmouth College and has worked in the banking industry in management positions for more than 35 years. He most recently served as executive vice present and director of strategic risk initiatives for IBERIABANK and was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Georgia Commerce Bank.

“Allan is a great addition to our executive team,” said Columbia Credit Union President and CEO Steve Kenny. “He is an accomplished CFO and financial manager who has diverse experience in mission-critical banking functions. We are proud to have him join us at Columbia Credit Union.”

“I am excited to move to the beautiful Pacific Northwest to be a part of a financially strong organization that is so intentionally focused on providing outstanding member service and supporting local communities,” said Siegel.

LOUISE FENDRICH

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) recently hired Louise Fendrich in a dual role as a PTAC government contracting counselor and as business solutions counselor.

In her new role, Gendrich will divide her time between providing procurement technical assistance for local, state and federal government contracting and guiding businesses to our community’s workforce readiness and preparedness resources.

Previously, Fendrich worked in the office of Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) as deputy district director. Prior to that, she managed the BIZstreet and Procurement Technical Assistance Center divisions of Greater Spokane Incorporated.

The Business Solutions Counselor role was made possible by the Business Solutions Consortium, a collaboration between the chamber, ResCare Workforce Services, the Washington State Employment Security Department and Workforce SW Washington.

Fendrich will join the GVCC’s PTAC government contracting effort lead by current counselor, Jeannet Santiago.

RUSSELL GARRETT

Jordan Ramis PC has elected Russell D. Garrett as managing shareholder of the firm.

Garrett joined Jordan Ramis PC in 2011 and focuses his law practice on bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, commercial litigation, real estate, and general business matters in Oregon and Washington. He served as a managing partner at his previous firm and helped to establish the Oregon State Bar New Lawyers Division.

“I am proud to serve as the managing shareholder and welcome the opportunities that come with our growing firm,” said Garrett. “Just like the ever-changing legal landscape, I am looking forward to leading our team and continuing on our tradition of providing quality legal services and strong client relationships.”

Garrett is admitted to practice in the Federal District Bars in Oregon and Washington, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

STEVE MORASCH

Landerholm P.S. recently elected Steve C. Morasch as a shareholder in the firm.

For more than 20 years, Morasch has represented developers and landowners in the land use permitting process in Washington and Oregon. Along with his work as an attorney, he also serves as chair of the Clark County Planning Commission, where he has served since 2007.

JEFF JARVIS

Wells Fargo has appointed Jeff Jarvis of Vancouver as manager of its bank branch at 19100 S.E. 34th St. in Vancouver. He previously managed a Wells Fargo branch in Portland for four years.

In his new position, Jarvis is responsible for the customer service, professional development and community involvement efforts of nine team members.

Jarvis joined Wells Fargo in 2010 as a personal banker in Idaho. In 2011, he was promoted to branch manager. He later transferred to Spokane where he managed a branch.

He relocated to the branch manager position in Portland in 2013.

DIANA NUNEZ

The Board of Directors of the Hispanic Metropolitan Chamber (Hispanic Chamber) last month selected Diana D. Nuñez as its new president.

Nuñez is the former deputy chief of staff for Portland Mayor Charlie Hales, and she previously worked for Multnomah County Library Services.

Nuñez has a master’s degree from the University of Washington and a microbiology degree from the University of Texas.

AMIT GOSALIA

Amit Gosalia, AuD, Audiology Clinic, Inc, has received the 2017 Distinguished Service award from A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Health Sciences (ATSU-ASHS) Alumni Board. The award honors ATSU-ASHS graduates who have attained local, national or international distinction.

Gosalia was nominated for his service as a preceptor and mentor for Doctor of Audiology students in Arizona and Washington since 2003; hosting public education seminars on hearing loss-related topics; publishing articles in local and national publications; and serving in leadership roles to advance the profession of audiology.

KEITH RICHARDS & ELIE KASSAB

Identity Clark County (ICC) has appointed Keith Richards of Corwin Beverage Company to its Board of Directors, and named Elie Kassab of Prestige Development its first Emeritus Director.

Richards became CEO of Corwin Beverage in 2016. The Seattle native has an MBA from Grand Canyon University and an accounting degree Central Washington University.

Kassab is the first ICC investor to hold the Emeritus Director title that was formed in 2017 to honor business leaders who continue to advance ICC’s community-building agenda after many years of board leadership. Kassab, a long-time real estate developer, jeweler and philanthropist, is CEO of the Vancouver-based property development firm Prestige Development.

