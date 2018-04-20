Movers & Shakers 4/20/2018

CRAIG SCHAUERMANN AND BRADLEY THAYER

Craig F. Schauermann was recently recognized by the Clark County Bar Association for his “Lifetime Achievement” at the Bar Association’s annual social event — the Barrister’s Ball.

Schauermann is a founding member of the Schauermann Thayer Jacobs Staples & Edwards PS law firm. He is currently “of counsel” with the firm, working as a consultant and in other roles within the firm’s primary areas of emphasis — plaintiff’s personal injury, wrongful death and insurance bad faith. He does work in other capacities outside of his duties with the firm, including as an arbitrator, mediator and Special Guardian ad Litem.

Bradley J. Thayer, the attorney whom most recently joined the firm, was also recognized at the same event by the Clark County Bar Association as its 2018 “Rising Star.” Thayer is an attorney licensed in both Oregon and Washington. He has been practicing law since 2015. Thayer handles automobile collision, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian injury, dog bite and other types of injury, wrongful death and insurance cases. It was announced, as Thayer was receiving this award, that Schauermann Thayer is making him a partner at the firm.

PATRICK SCOTT

Olson Engineering, Inc. (OEI) recently announced they have promoted Patrick (Pat) Scott to Principal of Survey.

Scott has been a member of the survey department at Olson since 1987, when he started out as a field chainman. He became a PLS in 1997 and in 2008, became an Associate Principal and a part owner of the company. Over the years, Scott has shown his dedication to the clients of Olson Engineering by providing clear and accurate surveys for projects across Southwest Washington and Oregon. In becoming a Principal, Pat continues as a part-owner in the company.

For 50 years, the experts at Olson Engineering have been at the forefront in making Southwest Washington a better place to live. Their experience in the land design industry is second to none, and customer service is at the heart of everything they do. Their goal is always the same: earning your trust and exceeding your expectations.

BETTY MARTINSEN

Community Home Health & Hospice recently announced that Vancouver in-home hospice nurse, Betty Martinsen, RN, has been chosen as 2018 Nurse of the Year by the Home Care Association of Washington (HCAW).

The Patty Mulhern Nurse of the Year Award recognizes the RN or LPN field staff whose services are exemplary; honoring the spirit of Patty Mulhern and her passion for home health.

Martinsen has been a nurse for 43 years, 29 of those years spent in Hospice.

“Betty is always willing to take on tough cases and has a caring and professional way of taking each and every patient and family under her wing, giving amazing individualized care,” said Tashina Wilcox, RN, clinical coordinator.

In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and doing missions with her church community. Martinsen will be honored in Seattle on April 26, at a ceremony hosted by the Home Care Association of Washington.

