Movers & Shakers 3/30/2018

JOSEPH A. ROHNER IV AND MICHAEL ZAHNISER

Michael Zahniser was recently promoted to Human Resources Director for Innovative Services NW. Zahniser has made it his mission to be a “People Builder.” He fulfills his passion by striving every day to build teams that positively impact their communities.

“Organizational growth does not happen without a strong, motivated team, and a leader who’s influential in transforming culture and performance,” Zahniser said.

With more than 15 years of experience in the human resources industry as a Certified Staffing Professional, more than 10 years serving on multiple nonprofit boards, and a degree in Criminology and Advance Crime Analysis, Zahniser brings comprehensive knowledge and experience to his new position. In this role, he will lead change-management initiatives to unprecedented growth, including strategy, vision and results throughout the organization. A Southwest Washington native, Zahniser resides here with his wife, a local business owner, and their three sons. He enjoys spending time with his family and strengthening local communities.

SANDY HAMMOND

Sandy Hammond’s has been promoted to Branch Service Officer of the Heritage Bank Vancouver East Branch. She joined Heritage Bank in 2016. Hammond has more than 30 years in the banking Industry. Prior to joining Heritage Bank, she was a vice president, branch manager for a local credit union. She is a long-time resident of Clark County. Hammond is a 1999 graduate of Leadership Clark County and a Fort Vancouver Lions Melvin Jones recipient. She is involved in the community, she service on the Fort Vancouver Lions board as past President.

SERENA JOHNSON

Schiller & Company, P.C. Certified Public Accountants recently announced the addition of Serena Johnson to their client service team.

Johnson has been practicing public accounting since 1999 with a short sabbatical to raise her family. She is experienced with both audit and tax in a wide range of industries developed while a senior associate with national accounting firms of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Grant Thornton.

Johnson earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting at Pacific Lutheran University with a focus in financial resource management and international business. She enjoys working with clients, helping them to comply with reporting requirements and achieve their financial goals.

Johnson believes strongly in the support of the local community. During her sabbatical, she began volunteering much of her time assisting in various classrooms within the Evergreen School District. She also contributes her time to several different scouting organizations within Cascade Pacific Council.

KEVIN PERKEY

Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) is pleased to announce that Kevin Perkey has been selected to be the nonprofit’s new CEO beginning July 1, 2018.

Perkey currently oversees adult and collaborative grant programs at WSW and joined the organization in June 2017.

Before coming to WSW, Perkey was CEO of South Central Pennsylvania Works (SCPa Works), a regional workforce development board investing more than $12 million of public workforce development funds across an eight-county region of Pennsylvania.

Prior to SCPa Works, Perkey was director of Youth Programs at the Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board in Pittsburgh, Pa. He has also held positions in a nonprofit technology services organization that delivered cloud-based application development, GIS analysis and community business intelligence services to the nonprofit sector.

Perkey has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and a master’s degree in public administration and nonprofit management, both from the University of Pittsburgh. He has served in leadership roles on several boards, most recently serving on the board of the U.S. Conference of Mayor’s Workforce Development Council.

“Kevin’s years of experience in the private sector and as CEO of a workforce board and director of Youth Programs gives him the background and foundation to hit the ground running,” said John Vanderkin, WSW Board Chair. “We look forward to his leadership as WSW continues to fulfill its mission to prepare and promote a skilled and adaptive workforce for a thriving economy in Southwest Washington.”

Perkey will replace Jeanne Bennett, who is retiring after six years with the organization. During Bennett’s tenure, WSW sought and received millions of dollars in competitive grant funds, enabling it to provide numerous workforce training programs, including YouthBuild, YouthWorks, LEAP (a partnership with the Clark County Jail), Career Connect WA and the South Kelso Youth Construction Project, among others.

“I’m thrilled to be part of such an innovative and forward-thinking organization,” Perkey said. “Under Jeanne’s leadership, WSW has become a true community asset and I’m looking forward to keeping our momentum going as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Since its founding in 2002, the nonprofit organization has invested more than $82.3 million in programs that help employers recruit workers and provide job training to adults and youth.

CYNDI HOLLOWAY

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) has appointed Cyndi Holloway of Waste Connections to its Board of Directors.

Holloway is the Governmental and Community Affairs Director for Waste Connections. This position was previously held by the beloved Scott Campbell, where during his tenure he served as a mentor for Holloway. Campbell challenged her to find ways to better serve her community and lead a more impactful life.

Holloway holds a business degree from University of Washington and most recently served as the Director for the Vancouver Heathman Lodge. She has lived in Vancouver for the past 25 years with her husband Marty and their three children. She is described as having an outgoing, infectious and positive personality.

