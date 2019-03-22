Movers & Shakers 3/22/2019

KEVIN TAPANI

The business leaders group Identity Clark County (ICC) has appointed Kevin Tapani of Tapani Inc. to the group’s Board of Directors.

Tapani is Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Battle Ground-based Tapani Inc., which performs heavy civil, site construction and structural concrete services throughout the Pacific Northwest. He has 29 years of diversified experience with Tapani Inc., and currently focuses on financial management, risk management, facilities and business development. Tapani serves on boards of the Northwest Utilities Contractors Association and Columbia River Economic Development Council and participates in the City of Battle Ground’s Planning Commission.

Tapani Inc. is a family oriented business that has grown from a single employee in 1983 to a diversified regional company with approximately 500 employees and 60 active projects, along with several subsidiaries.

Identity Clark County is a 25-year-old nonprofit organization comprised of about 90 influential business leaders who seek to strengthen the community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia. More information is at www.iccbusiness.org.

KELLY LOVE

Clark College has hired Kelly Love as the college’s new Chief Communications Officer. She began working at Clark on Wednesday, March 20.

“Kelly Love is a proven communicator and leader with a strong connection to the Southwest Washington community,” said Clark College President Robert K. Knight. “I look forward to the insight she will bring to our leadership team as we communicate about a wide range of new initiatives here at the college and market our programs to an increasingly diverse community.”

Love comes to Clark College with a wide range of communications experience. For the past three years, she’s worked at Legacy Health as a public relations specialist at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Legacy Cancer Institute. Prior to that, she served five years as CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce. Love also served as U.S. Representative Brian Baird’s District Director from 2005 to 2010. She began her career as a broadcast news reporter at KGW TV in Portland.

“I’m a lifelong learner and have been fortunate to have such varied jobs,” Love said. “They share a core value: serving the community. I’m thrilled to join the team at Clark College supporting our students, faculty and staff.”

A longtime resident of Vancouver, Love is an alumna of Clark College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Washington State University Vancouver. She currently serves on the boards of The Children’s Center, Columbia Credit Union and Pink Lemonade Project. Additionally, she has served on the boards of the Association of Washington Business, Southwest Washington Workforce Development, Leadership Clark County, Cascadia Tech Academy and the Council for the Homeless of Clark County Washington. Love is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

PAIGE SPRATT

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt recently announced that Paige Spratt has been promoted to shareholder. Spratt specializes in construction management and is part of Schwabe’s Real Estate and Construction and Transportation, Ports and Maritime industry groups. She combines real world construction experience with legal know-how to help contractors find practical solutions to complex problems.

Before attending law school, Spratt earned a degree in Construction Management and worked as a construction manager for two large commercial contractors and the world’s largest aerospace company. As a result, she is able to understand and navigate the business realities her clients face on a daily basis. She can be reached at pspratt@schwabe.com.

