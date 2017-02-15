Movers & Shakers 2/15/17

The Board of County Councilors appointed attorney Chad E. Sleight to the Clark County District Court bench on Tuesday.

Sleight was one of four candidates the council interviewed for the court’s Position 2, which will become vacant March 1 when Judge James P. Swanger retires. Sleight will have to run for election in November 2018 to keep the seat.

“Chad is very connected to the people in front of him and accepting of change in the future,” said Councilor Marc Boldt during a motion to appoint Sleight. “He’s passionate, and knows a good deal about the therapeutic courts and is accepting that there may be change even with that.”

A Camas resident, Sleight has served as a pro tem judge in District Court for the past four years. Practicing since 2002, Sleight has worked primarily in criminal law, both as a defense attorney and prosecutor for Battle Ground, Ridgefield and La Center. He was elected president of the 472-member Clark County Bar Association in 2016.

Sleight earned his law degree at Willamette University College of Law. He also received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Western Washington University.

WILLIAM MILLER

Furry Friends, a nonprofit volunteer no-kill cat shelter in Vancouver, has named William Miller as the organization’s new volunteer treasurer.

As treasurer, Miller will also be a member of the nonprofit’s executive board – a team of seven that oversees operations at Furry Friends.

Miller holds a master’s degree of accounting and financial management and has extensive financial experience. He currently works for Urban NW Homes/Front Door Realty as a land acquisition manager and real estate consultant.

Miller is also a member of Toastmasters and has volunteered with East County Fire & Rescue.



KRIS THOMAS & AARON GEISLER

ALMEA Insurance Inc. of Vancouver recently announced the placement of Kris Thomas, sales consultant, and Aaron Geisler, sales executive, as production specialists for the Clark County and greater Portland marketplace.

Thomas has more than a decade of commercial insurance experience, largely within the Clark County regional area. His focus is on mid- to large-scale business insurance risk management.

Geisler is a graduate of Portland State University and focuses on commercial insurance within both the Clark County and Tri-County areas of Oregon.

Both are full-time production employees of ALMEA Insurance. ALMEA was formed in 2016 after a merger between A.L. Insurance Group of Vancouver and Clackamas-based Majestic Eagle Agency.

