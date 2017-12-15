Movers & Shakers 12/15/2017

ALINA BESSARAB (pictured above), JOHN DIPALMA, KATHERINE HAAGEN, RHONDA KUYKENDALL, JAMES MARTIN and KATHLEEN MILNER

Coldwell Banker Bain, a leading provider of real estate brokerage services in Washington and Oregon, has announced it has hired six new brokers in its Vancouver West and Vancouver East offices. Those new hires are Alina Bessarab, Vancouver East; John DiPalma, Vancouver East; Katherine Haagen, Vancouver East; Rhonda Kuykendall, Vancouver West; James Martin, Vancouver West; and Kathleen Milner, Vancouver East. All will provide real estate services to home buyers and sellers.

STEPHEN REYES

Banfield Pet Hospital recently welcomed Stephen Reyes as vice president of Hospital Operations.

Reyes reports to Jim Ashby, Banfield’s chief operating officer. In this role, Reyes will be responsible for overseeing teams within the hospital operations support function. This includes new hospital openings, real estate site selection, operations effectiveness, and construction and facilities for hospitals across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Mexico. He will act as a bridge between the Banfield headquarters (Central Team Support) and field operations to ensure hospital centricity is at the forefront of new initiatives.

Reyes brings more than 20 years of supervisory experience in pharmaceutical retail. Most recently, he served as region manager for CVS Health, overseeing eight districts, including 3,500 team members. During that time, he was responsible for building a regional talent pipeline, fostering an inclusive and team-centered culture and opening more than 40 new retail stores in less than five years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Reyes will relocate with his family from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, to Vancouver. Reyes enjoys playing soccer, running, cheering for his North Carolina Tar Heels and traveling with his family.

MEGAN LAWSON

Megan Lawson has recently been added to Opsahl Dawson’s growing team of CPAs.

Megan grew up in Oregon City and attended high school at La Salle Prep. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting cum laude from George Fox. After graduation, she passed all four CPA exams on the first try and began working at a local firm in Vancouver. She gained a variety of experience in various tax areas.

“Opsahl Dawson has a vision of employing the top accountants in our region and Megan is a perfect example of the successful professional we look for,” said Aaron Dawson, shareholder at Opsahl Dawson. Outside of work Megan enjoys spending time with her husband Elijah and their friends and family. She loves golfing, jigsaw puzzles, pandas and the Green Bay Packers.

REBECCA BLAISDELL

Invest West Management, LLC recently announced that Rebecca Blaisdell has joined their team as director of business development. Invest West Management has been providing real estate management and sales services in Vancouver and the Portland Metro Area since 1979. Blaisdell has been working in the Real Estate industry for more than 25 years. She works with the Single Family Rental Division, the Multi-Family Division and the HOA Division, as well as handling Real Estate sales. She has served as vice chair of the Fair and Affordable Housing Committee for the Clark County Association of Realtors and is a graduate of Leadership Clark County’s class of 2007. Blaisdell has volunteered with the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce and co-chaired the Ambassador program. She has served as a member of the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District Board of Directors and as a Board member of the FVRL Foundation. Rebecca is immediate past president of Vancouver Metro Sunset Rotary and enjoys giving back to the community.

