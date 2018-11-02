Movers & Shakers: 11/2/2018

Gregory Goode

The Historic Trust has hired Gregory Goode as its fourth President and CEO. Goode will begin his tenure on Dec. 10.

Goode currently serves as executive director of Government Relations for Indiana State University with more than twenty years of non-profit, higher education and public policy leadership experience in Indiana, Washington State, and California. Goode previously served as Chief of Staff at Bastyr University and was the founder and director of the University’s Center for Health Policy and Leadership in Seattle, Washington. He led a major campus expansion in Southern California working with the California Legislature, as well as business, education, and healthcare membership associations.

Goode said a strategic planning period has already begun and will ramp to full speed at the beginning of 2019 by looping in business and civic leaders. He envisions the Trust as a place where “thought leaders can convene” in the way of conferences and retreats. As far as specific projects, he said, “I had the opportunity to tour the Academy – stay tuned on that front, there is tremendous potential. It is a priority of mine, a priority of the organization and the Board.”

Brent Grening

Brent Grening, the CEO of the Port of Ridgefield is this year’s John S. McKibbin Leadership Legacy Award recipient. For nearly two decades as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer at the Port of Ridgefield, Grening has played a critical role in the growth and economic development in Ridgefield, North Clark County and the region. He is behind the concept of the Discovery Corridor (1-5 from Northeast 134th to 319th streets) and its transportation infrastructure improvements. He was instrumental to the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife Regional Headquarters building on Port of Ridgefield and the Pioneer Street Rail Overpass to Ridgefield Waterfront. He’s a long-time participation on the CREDC Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and on the Lands for Jobs Committee. He is also part of the Advisory Council at Washington State University Vancouver. His work has resulted in the completion of a 20-year, $90 million environmental cleanup of 40-plus acres of waterfront property. This cleanup is regarded as the largest non-Superfund remediation in the history of the state.

Dr. Cynthia McNally

Dr. Cynthia McNally has recently established Evergreen Integrative Gynecology in downtown Vancouver. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and has lived in Vancouver for 15 years. After 11 years of delivering babies for the Women’s Clinic of Vancouver and then The Vancouver Clinic, Dr. McNally spent four years working in Portland. In Portland, she was able to incorporate traditional Western medicine with complementary medicine. She is excited to offer the same comprehensive health care to the women of Clark County.

Kimberley S. Baker

Johnson Bixby recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of Kimberly S. Baker, CFP®, with the firm.

Baker joined Johnson Bixby in 1993, starting as a financial planning assistant. She earned her Certified Financial Planner™ certification in 1998, her Certified College Planning Specialist designation in 2006, and today serves as the firm’s Lead Financial Planner.

Outside the office Kim resides in Vancouver with her husband, Dan. She has zest for hiking, gardening, crafts, home design and improvement.

Scott Sitton

Scott Sitton is the new general manager of the Innovative Services NW Janitorial Services program. Scott is a 22-year veteran of the US Army Military Police Corps. Since his retirement in 2014, Scott has been an operations manager for a commercial carpet and floor cleaning company and a director of operations for a transportation company.

Catrina Williams

Catrina Williams was promoted to program manager for Innovative Services NW’s Employment Services program. Catrina joined Innovative earlier this spring as a job coach. She has more than eighteen years of experience supporting adults with disabilities, and she is a Certified Employment Professional.

