Movers & Shakers 10/12/2018

JESSICA MORTON

Acuity Forensics recently announced the hire of Jessica Morton, who joins the company as practice administrator. In this pivotal role, Morton will provide executive support to the company CEO, Tiffany Couch, and serve as the liaison on all client projects.

Prior to Acuity, Morton spent 13 years at the law firm of Miller Nash Graham & Dunn in a series of progressively responsible roles. Most recently, she spent eight years as a litigation paralegal in the Portland office.

“This is new territory for me, but complementary to my years working in litigation, preparing cases for trial, managing large document collections and analyzing timelines and facts,” Morton said. “I am excited for the challenge of working in a new environment and learning a new industry.”

“Jessica’s wealth of experience in managing complicated client files and her keen sense of organization have already made her a key addition to Acuity Forensics,” Couch said. “We view her role as critical to the success of our company and our clients, who trust us with highly sensitive and personal information. I’m very confident in her ability to provide a high level of care for our clients and partners.”

AHMAD QAYOUMI

Clark County Manager Shawn Henessee has named Ahmad Qayoumi director of the county’s Public Works department, effective immediately.

Qayoumi last month was hired as Public Works deputy director. He has served as interim Public Works director since Sept. 12, after former director Heath Henderson accepted a job with Clark Regional Wastewater District.

Qayoumi has more than 29 years of public sector experience. He most recently worked as Regional Rail Division manager for the San Jose, Calif., Department of Transportation. His earlier positions include Pasco Public Works director and Vancouver Transportation Division manager.

Qayoumi earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Portland State University.

“Clark County is fortunate to have a Public Works director with the breadth of experience and knowledge that Ahmad brings to the position,” Henessee said.

Public Works provides many services to the community. The department has more than 300 employees who work in seven divisions: Administration and Finance, Clean Water, Engineering and Construction, Fleet Services, Parks and Lands, Road Maintenance and Safety, and Transportation and Development.

