Movers & Shakers 1/26/2018

REKAH STRONG

Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (EOCF) recently announced the appointment of its new executive director, Rekah Strong.

In collaboration with EOCF’s Board of Directors, Strong will be responsible for ensuring the execution of an innovative board governance policy, visioning, strategic planning, community outreach and all internal operations including financial management of the organization.

Strong joins EOCF from United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, where she served on the executive leadership team as the Chief of Operations and Equity Officer. At United Way, her primary responsibility was the management of internal operations, including finance, human resources, facilities and technology. Under her purview United Way was recognized for building an inclusive culture.

Strong comes to EOCF as a highly accomplished public and nonprofit executive. She previously served as the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for Clark County where she worked across multiple government sectors developing inclusion strategies for county administration. Prior to working with Clark County, Rekah spent more than a decade working for the state of Oregon to improve outcomes for children and families in Oregon’s child welfare system.

More recently, Strong was reappointed by Governor Jay Inslee to serve as a Clark College Trustee and actively advocate for education. She comes to EOCF after obtaining her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and master’s degree in social work from Portland State University. She is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in social work research.

As the Executive Director for EOCF, Strong will lead the largest early learning organization in the Southwest Washington region.

NATASHA RAMRAS

The City of Vancouver recently announced the appointment of Natasha Ramras as the city’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Jan. 15. Ramras succeeds CFO Lloyd Tyler, who passed away unexpectedly last October. Ramras has 19 years of progressively responsible finance experience with state and local government, including 12 years with the City of Vancouver. She served as the city’s deputy finance director of budget, performance and audit for the last four years.

As the city’s CFO, Ramras will manage the Financial and Management Services Department, which is responsible for the city budget, procurement services, business and special licenses, employee payroll, audit and performance. She will be responsible for establishing finance operational strategies by analyzing economic trends and revenue opportunities, monitoring the city’s financial performance, developing financial forecasts, developing improvements and providing financial guidance and advice to Vancouver City Council, the city manager and departments.

“Natasha has proven herself to be a dynamic and strategic leader with an excellent track record managing the city’s budget and financial performance,” said Vancouver City Manager Eric Holmes. “She has excelled while serving as the city’s interim CFO for the past three months and I look forward to working with her in this new leadership role.”

LEANNE BREMER, JAY GILBERG, PATRICK GINN AND TOBY WARSON

Clark College Foundation recently welcomed new members to its board of directors. They are LeAnne Bremer, Jay Gilberg, Patrick Ginn and Toby Warson.

Bremer is partner-in-charge in the Vancouver law offices of Miller Nash Graham and Dunn. Her expertise is in land use law, real estate and government affairs.

Her work in land use and development includes planning and environmental reviews and assisting in obtaining permits for institutions, businesses and individual property owners.

Gilberg is the newest ex officio on the foundation’s board of directors.

He’s also the president of Clark’s alumni board.

A wealth management adviser, he’s worked at Northwestern Mutual since 1995. Gilberg is a certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter, chartered financial consultant and certified retirement income professional. He’s been recognized for his commitment to his clients with a National Association of Insurance and Financial Quality award.

Ginn is the owner of Ginn Realty and Development Group, a successful residential real estate brokerage and land development firm in Vancouver with nearly $1 billion in closed real estate in the past decade. Ginn Development has developed approximately 1,000 lots in Vancouver, with plans to develop another 1,500 over the next five years.

Warson, a retired United States naval commander, was the commander of one of the most secretive vessels in the U.S. fleet – the nuclear-powered NR-1. Known as a research vessel, it also carried out military operations that remain confidential today. Warson, who was the second commander of the small 140-foot sub from 1970-73, led a mission in the Mediterranean with the code name Raccoon Hook that resulted in him receiving a distinguished service medal.

Following his military service, Warson was vice president at Honeywell, then CEO of Honeywell LTD, a subsidiary in the United Kingdom, before becoming the first president and CEO at Alliant Techsystems, a spin-off of Honeywell’s defense and marine businesses.

Comments

comments