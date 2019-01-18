Movers & Shakers 1/18/2019

EMILY KALEEL

Clark County Food Bank recently promoted Emily Kaleel to the newly created position: Director of Programs.

Kaleel’s advancement to Director of Programs will allow her to develop and lead multiple teams to grow the food bank’s food distribution network and hunger alleviation programs. Kaleel will oversee the distribution network consisting of over 40 agencies, programs, food pantries and sites.

Kaleel joined the team at Clark County Food Bank two years ago. During that time, she has led and grown many hunger relief programs: Farming & Gleaning, Food Bank Fresh, AmeriCorps VISTA and most recently she opened a brand new food pantry in Fruit Valley called Community Kitchen.

“Emily’s position is critical to helping the food bank get more food to more people throughout our community,” said Alan Hamilton, President of Clark County Food Bank. “As Director of Programs Emily will be in a position to do what she does best – to motivate and mobilize teams of people to care for our most vulnerable population in our community.”

MATT EDMONDS

Clark County Food Bank recently announced the promotion of Matt Edmonds to the newly created position: Director of Communications.

As the Director of Communications, Edmonds will oversee the expansion of the food bank’s marketing team and he will lead the implementation of the food bank’s direct marketing and communications strategy. This effort will allow Clark County Food Bank to raise greater awareness and support for those who struggle with food insecurity.

Edmonds is a Clark County native and a 15-year veteran in the nonprofit sector. Since joining the team at Clark County Food Bank in 2015, he has helped develop and shape the food bank’s community outreach program, digital media strategy, special events and direct marketing fundraising.

“Matt is a gifted leader, communicator and storyteller. And Clark County Food Bank is rich with life-changing stories to tell. Every day, we see clients receiving help, donors supporting the mission, and volunteers rolling up their sleeves to help,” said Alan Hamilton, President of Clark County Food Bank. “With Matt Edmonds leading our communications team, we will be able to share those stories, celebrate those wins, and inspire our community in a more compelling way.”

SAMANTHA BALLARD

Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency of Vancouver recently welcomed Samantha Ballard as a Life and Disability Account Manager. Ballard, a Vancouver native, recently graduated from Washington State University with a degree in marketing and sales.

Ballard is an avid baker, enjoys spending time with her six nieces and nephews and frequently does crafting projects.

Davidson & Associates Insurance has served local businesses and individuals since 1990. The firm is located at 610 Esther St., Suite 101, in Vancouver. For more information call (360) 514-9550 or visit the website www.davidsoninsurance.com.

ANN WHEELOCK

The Board of Directors of the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington has appointed Ann Wheelock as Executive Director. In this role, Wheelock will serve as the senior leader of the Free Clinic and represent the organization in the broader community. Since September, she has served as interim executive director.

“Ann stepped in during a time of transition and has successfully navigated through quite a bit of change in that short amount of time,” said Dawn Tolotti, President of the Free Clinic Board of Directors. “The clinic is blossoming under her leadership and we are thrilled that she has agreed to carry on in this important leadership role”

A well-respected and highly regarded leader in the local community, Wheelock has held previous positions as CEO of the Columbia United Providers, a local Medicaid Health Plan and CFO of The Vancouver Clinic. She has a strong interest in helping underserved populations receive access to health care.

Her knowledge of the Free Clinic is extensive, as she has been involved with the organization for many years serving on the Board of Directors, Finance Committee, and as Board Treasurer.

“I have a much greater appreciation for how well run and efficient the clinic is after spending each day here over the last few months,” Wheelock said. “We have a wonderful group of staff and volunteers who do a lot with very limited resources. I am excited to help out.”

T.J. GRIGGS

Gibbs & Olson has hired T.J. Griggs as a project engineer. Griggs graduated from Washington State University’s civil engineering program and holds an engineer-in-training certification. He is currently working on road, site, sanitary sewer, and water design project elements, as well as the analysis and design of stormwater detention and treatment systems.

Gibbs & Olson is a Longview-based civil engineering and land surveying firm that provides services to public and private sector clients throughout Washington and Oregon. More information about the firm can be found at www.gibbs-olson.com.

