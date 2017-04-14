Movers & Shakers 04/14/2017

TODD JOHNSON

Mackenzie, a regional provider of professional design services comprised of professionals in architecture and interior design; structural, civil and traffic engineering; land use and transportation planning; and landscape architecture, recently named Todd Johnson as an associate principal.

“Todd’s distinguished leadership within Mackenzie as the director of land use planning, along with his involvement in the Southwest Washington region and appointments on several regional planning committees, has greatly positioned Mackenzie to serve our clients in the region efficiently and effectively,” said Managing Principal, Rich Mitchell. “We are confident in his role as an associate principal he will continue to lead Mackenzie in our commitment to the Southwest Washington community.”

As Mackenzie’s director of land use planning, Johnson manages all planning operations throughout Mackenzie’s Portland, Vancouver and Seattle offices. In his more than two decades of community and development planning experience, he has assisted in helping communities and property owners to better understand the employment potential and economic development for their properties.

In his new role, Johnson will be responsible for maintaining a high-level of customer service and continuing to expand the planning operations to support Mackenzie clients in an increasingly competitive global real estate market.

“My career path with Mackenzie has been a great journey supported by highly skilled peers and staff,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to expanding my role in leadership in a company that has such great talent and dedicated employees.”

Johnson received his bachelor of arts degree in English from Washington State University and completed graduate course work in land use planning at Portland State University. He currently serves on the Lands for Jobs committee for the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC), the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) Public Affairs committee, and is a director of the NAIOP Oregon Chapter.

