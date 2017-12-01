Experienced Credit Union executive joins Lighthouse Community Credit Union team

Jennifer Small has joined Lighthouse Community Credit Union as a senior vice president and branch manager. Small will be responsible for Credit Union operations and client service activity, according to Board Chair David Bristol.

Small is a graduate of Western Washington University with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She has worked in the financial services industry for 14 years, most recently with Columbia Credit Union. Her background includes credit union staff training, branch management, human resources and operations. She currently serves as a chapter representative on the Board of the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions.

“We are excited to have Jennifer join our team,” Bristol said. “Her leadership skills and her experience are exactly what Lighthouse needs.

Jennifer will oversee our branch expansion to our new location in Fruit Valley, opening in early 2018.”

Small is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Clark County and has volunteered for the organization. As a long-time resident of Southwest Washington, she has been involved in many nonprofit activities including the Rotary Festival of Trees, and Hoops on the River three-on-three basketball tournament supporting Share.

