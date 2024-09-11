The Historic trust to Celebrate Grant House’s 175 years on Officers Row

The Historic Trust will celebrate the 175th birthday of the first home built on Officers Row with a FREE afternoon open house and outdoor bash! The event features musical entertainment, fun family activities, and cake, of course! Built in 1849, the house is named in honor of General Ulysses S. Grant, and careful restoration and preservation by The Historic Trust has been important to its reaching this exciting milestone.

Date: Saturday, September 14th, 1 pm – 4 pm

Location: Grant House, 1101 Officers Row, Vancouver, WA 98661

Learn more about the home and its place in Vancouver history by browsing interpretive exhibits, and attend a history talk in the East Parlor (history talk times TBA). Free family activities are happening all afternoon, including lawn games, arts & crafts, and a performance by “Ants Ants Ants” at 3pm. Enjoy a free birthday cupcake and refreshments – EVERYONE is invited to join in the celebration!

Also, Willful Wine at the Grant House will be open for business during the event, with seating and a full menu available for all ages.

For guests with limited mobility, there is an accessible entrance and parking at the rear of the Grant House. Please park behind the building by following the access road from E. Evergreen Blvd (entry to access road is located between 1201 Officers Row and 1251 Officers Row).

Thank you to our sponsor, Columbia Credit Union!