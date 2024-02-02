Summons Served by Publication No. 23-4-01505-06

Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re the Guardianship of: Antoinette Morgan Carson, Minor Child,

Rolland Waterhouse, Stephenie Waterhouse, Petitioner(s), vs.

Tia Price, Ben Carson, Respondent(s).

No. 23-4-01505-06

(SMPB)Summons Served by Publication (Note to Publisher: Publish everything but the text following unchecked boxes. Fill in the date of the first publication.) To (other party’s name/s): Andy Brase I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Minor Guardianship Petition You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published (Publisher enter date of first publication here): February 2, 2024. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline: * No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and * The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment). Follow these steps: 1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): [ x] Other (specify): Response to Minor Guardianship Petition You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at: * The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms * Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or * The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee). 3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5. 4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Washington Superior Court, Clark County 1200 Franklin St. Vancouver, WA. 98660 Address city state zip 5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one. // // Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below: 01/29/2024 Signature Date Courtney Baasch WSBA # 45697 Print name and WSBA No., if any I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one): [ x ] Lawyer’s address: PO Box 209, Vancouver Wa., 98666 lawyer’s address city state zip Email (if applicable): courtneybaasch@gmail.com (If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.) Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules. This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington. RCW 4.28.100, .110; CR 4.1 Mandatory Form (06/2020) FL All Family 110 Summons Served by Publication p. 3 of 3 BAASCH LAW, P.S. PO BOX 209 VANCOUVER, WA 98666

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Feb 2,9,16,23,Mar 1,8,2024