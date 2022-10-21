Summons Served by Publication No. 22-3-01309-06

Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re:

Petitioner/s: Maria de la Luz Plascencia Garcia

And Respondent/s (other party/parties): Garroe; Esparza Eudabe

No. 22-3-01309-06

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

To (other party’s name/s): Gabriel Esparza Eudabe

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is: Maria de la Luz Plascencia Garcia vs Garbriel Esperza Eudabe

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published (Publisher enter date of first publication here): October 23, 2022. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition):

[ ] FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage

[ ] FL Divorce 212, Response to Petition about a Registered Domestic Partnership

[ ] FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

[ ] FL Non-Parent 452, Response to Terminate or Change Non-Parent Custody Order

[ ] FL Parentage 302, Response to Petition to Decide Parentage

[ ] FL Parentage 332, Response to Petition for Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule and/or Child Support

[ ] FL Parentage 342, Response to Petition for De Facto Parentage

[ ] FL Parentage 382, Response to Petition to Stop Parentage Based on Sexual Assault

[ ] FL Modify 502, Response to Petition to Modify Child Support Order

[ ] FL Modify 602, Response to Petition to Change Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule or Custody Order

[ ] FL Relocation 722, Response to Objection about Moving with Children and Petition about Changing a Parenting/Custody Order (Relocation)

[ ] FL Visits 476, Response to Petition for Visits

[ ] Other (specify):

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Clark County

1200 Franklin Street Vancouver WA 98660

address city state zip Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/ Maria de Luz Plascenia Garcia 08/23/2022

Signature Date

Print name and WSBA No., if any

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at (check one):

[ ] Lawyer’s address:

n/a

lawyer’s address city state zip

Email (if applicable):

[ x ] the following address (this does not have to be your home address):

2900 NE General Anderson, Apt C18, Vancouver WA 98661

address city state zip

(If this address changes before the case ends, you must notify all parties and the court in writing. You may use the Notice of Address Change form (FL All Family 120). You must also update your Confidential Information Form (FL All Family 001) if this case involves parentage or child support.)

Note: You and the other party/ies may agree to accept legal papers by email under Superior Court Civil Rule 5 and local court rules.

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

RCW 4.28.100, .110; CR 4.1

Maria de la Luz Plascencia Garcia, 2900 NE General Anderson, Apt C18, Vancouver, WA 98661

Oct 21,28, 2022; Nov 4,11,18,25, 2022