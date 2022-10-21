Summons: Notice about a Marriage or Domestic Partnership No. 22-3-01309-06

Summons: Notice about a Marriage or Domestic Partnership

Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

In re the marriage / domestic partnership of:

Petitioner: Maria de la Luz Plascencia Garcia

And Respondent: Gabriel Esparza Eudabe

No. 22-3-01309-06

To the Respondent: Your spouse/domestic partner (the Petitioner) started a case asking the court (check one):

[x ] To end your marriage.

Important! Petitioner must complete the address boxes below. If Petitioner does not give a service address and the court’s address, this Summons will be invalid.

[ x ] Petitioner

Petitioner’s Address for Service: 2900 NE General Anderson Apt C18

Vancouver, WA 98661

You may only serve Petitioner by email if an email address is provided below or Petitioner otherwise agrees in writing. See All Civil 006 Agreement re: Service by Email.

[ ] Email (optional) – Petitioner agrees to accept service of legal papers for this case by email at this address:

Superior Court of Washington, County o Clark

Court’s Address for filing:

1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98661

You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be served on Petitioner within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed in court, you must also file your Response by the same deadline.

If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

The court may approve the Petitioner’s requests without hearing your side. (This is called a default judgment.)

Lawyer not required. It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Follow these steps:

Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what Petitioner is asking for. Fill out the Response on one of these forms:

Response to Petition about a Marriage (FL Divorce 211) if you are married, or

Response to Petition about a Registered Domestic Partnership (FL Divorce 212) if you are a domestic partner.

You can get the Response and other forms at:

The Washington State Courts' website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

Washington Law Help: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

Serve (give) a copy of your Response to Petitioner at the petitioner’s address for service listed on page 1. File your original Response with the clerk of the court at the court’s address for filing listed on page 1.

Signature of Petitioner or lawyer: Maria de la Luz Plascencia Garcia Date: 8/18/2022

Print name of Petitioner or lawyer and WSBA No.

If there is no “Case No.” listed on page 1, this case may not have been filed and you will not be able to file a Response. Contact the Superior Court Clerk or check www.courts.wa.gov to find out.

If the case was not filed, you must still serve your Response, and you may demand that the Petitioner file this case with the court. Your demand must be in writing and must be served on the Petitioner or their lawyer (whoever signed this Summons). If the Petitioner does not file papers for this case within 14 days of being served with your demand, this service on you of the Summons and Petition will not be valid. If the Petitioner does file, then you must file your original Response with the court clerk at the address above.

This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 4.28.180 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the State of Washington.

CR 4.1

Maria de la Luz Plascencia Garcia 2900 NE General Anderson C18, Vancouver, WA 98661

Oct 21,28, 2022; Nov 4,11,18,25, 2022