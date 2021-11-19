SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION Case no. 21-4-01204-06

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Superior Court of the State of Washington for County of Clark.

Vickie ANN LEHNER and PETER CARL LEHNER, Plaintiff,

vs.

MELISSA ANN SCHWAB anD ADRIAN OLSEN LOOK, Defendant.

Case no. 21-4-01204-06

Dated: November 19, 2021.

To: MELISSA ANN SCHWAB AND ADRIAN OLSEN LOOK:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19 day of November 2021, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Summons, Minor Guardianship Petition, Residential Schedule, and Declaration Explaining the Reasons for Minor Guardianship Petition of Plaintiff, VICKIE ANN LEHNER AND PETER CARL LEHNER, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff DAVID C. COMMISA, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the petition, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of the petition is acquiring minor guardianship of Zoey A. Look.

Dated: November 19, 2021.

MORSE BUSBY ANDREWS & TERRY LLP

/s/ David C. Commisa, WSBA # 51645, Attorney for Plaintiff

108 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660.

Phone: 360-213-2040

MORSE BUSBY ANDREWS & TERRY LLP Attorney for Plaintiff 108 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660. Phone: 360-213-2040

Nov 19,26, 2021; Dec 3, Dec 12, Dec 17, Dec 24, 2021

Comments

comments