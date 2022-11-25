SDB Contracting Services

Seeking subcontractors for Job Order Contract (JOC).

SDB Contracting Services has been awarded a Job Order Contract with the City of Vancouver, in the State of Washington. This Job Order Contract is for a two (2) year term (maximum $4M each year) with an optional third year.

SDB currently holds contracts for and anticipates in the upcoming year performance of public works projects of various sizes and scopes under this job order contract throughout Washington.

In support of these efforts, we seek highly qualified, safety and quality-conscious subcontractors for all trades and specialties to join our team. Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) are strongly encouraged to respond. For information please contact our Vancouver office at (503) 531-6354 or email Jennifer Fillion at Jennifer.fillion@sdb.com. You may also visit our website at www.sdb.com. Date of publication in the Vancouver Business Journal, November 25, 2022.

