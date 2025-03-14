PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 25-4-01476-0 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

ESTATE OF ROBERT S. ORR, JR., Deceased.))))))

No. 25-4-01476-0 SEA

The executor named below has been appointed and has qualified as executor of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the matter as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by (1) serving on or mailing to the executor or the executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim, and (2) filing the original claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE: MARCH 14, 2025. ATTORNEYS FOR EXECUTOR: Heidi L. G. Orr BALLARD SPAHR LLP 1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4200 PO Box 91302 Seattle, Washington 981119402 Telephone: (206) 2237000 Facsimile: (206) 2237107 EXECUTOR: Heidi L. G. Orr Ballard Spahr LLP PO Box 91302 Seattle, WA 98111-9402 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: King County Superior Court 25-4-01476-0 SEA PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS BALLARD SPAHR LLP 1420 FIFTH AVENUE, SUITE 4200 PO BOX 91302 SEATTLE, WASHINGTON 98111-9402 (206) 223-7000

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 14, 21, 28, 2025