PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 25-4-01396-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re the Estate of: VERNON L. CROW, Deceased.

NO. 25-4-01396-8 SEA

Intrustment Northwest Inc. has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: March 21, 2025 REED LONGYEAR MALNATI CORWIN & BURNETT, PLLC /s/ Carla Calogero Carla Calogero, WSBA No. 42582 Attorneys for Intrustment Northwest Inc., Personal Representative 801 Second Avenue, Suite 1415 Seattle, WA 98104 Phone: (206) 624-6271 / Fax (206) 624-6672 Email: ccalogero@reedlongyearlaw.com PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) – 1 801 Second Avenue, Suite 1415 Seattle, Washington 98104-1517 (206) 624-6271 Fax: (206) 624-6672

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 21, 28, Apr 4, 2025