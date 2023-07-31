PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-00899-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Superior Court of Washington
County of CLARK
In re the Matter of the Estate of DONALD R. VINCENT Deceased
No. 23-4-00739-06
The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 28, 2023
(Clark County)
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Terry Vincent
Dated this eighteenth day of July, 2023.
Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761
Attorney for Personal Representative
Address for mailing or service:
Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.
1914 Broadway
Vancouver, WA 98663
LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663
(360)952-8810
Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11, 2023
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Superior Court of Washington
County of CLARK
In re the Matter of the Estate of GREGORY KEITH ALLISON Deceased
No. 23-4-00898-06
The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 28, 2023
(Clark County)
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Valerie J. Hettman
Dated this eighteenth day of July, 2023.
Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761
Attorney for Personal Representative
Address for mailing or service:
Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.
1914 Broadway
Vancouver, WA 98663
LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663
(360)952-8810
Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11,2023
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Superior Court of Washington
County of CLARK
In re the Matter of the Estate of BARBARA WEIR Deceased
No. 23-4-00899-06
The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever /// barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: July 28, 2023
(Clark County)
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: David Weir Jr.
Dated this eighteenth day of July, 2023.
Signed: Joshua Pops WSBA#43761
Attorney for Personal Representative
Address for mailing or service:
Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C.
1914 Broadway
Vancouver, WA 98663
LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 1914 Broadway Vancouver, WA 98663 (360)952-8810
Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11, 2023
NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.42.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF STANLEY K. FISHMAN, Deceased.
No. 23-4-00929-06
The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.
Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
/ / /
/ / /
/ / /
Date of First Publication: July 28, 2023
The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on July 18, 2023 at Vancouver, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.
/s/JOHN NORD
Notice Agent: John Nord
Attorney for the Notice Agent: Philip B. Janney, WSBA# 20126
Landerholm, P.S.
Address for Service: 805 Broadway, Suite 1000
Vancouver, WA 98660
Address for Mailing: P.O. Box 1086
Vancouver, WA 98666-1086
Phone Number: 360-696-3312
Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County
Cause Number: 23-4-00929-06
Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122
Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11,2023
NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.42.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF NANCY S. MOULTRIE, Deceased.
No. 23-4-00949-06
The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.
Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: July 28, 2023
The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on July 14, 2023 at Vancouver, Clark County, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.
/s/ ELIZABETH S. CAMMACK, Notice Agent
Notice Agent: Elizabeth S. Cammack
Attorney for the Notice Agent: Michael R. Phillips, WSBA# 59969
Landerholm, P.S.
Address for Service: 805 Broadway, Suite 1000
Vancouver, WA 98660
Address for Mailing: P.O. Box 1086
Vancouver, WA 98666-1086
Phone Number: 360-696-3312
Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County
Cause Number: 23-4-00949-06
Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122
Jul 28, 2023; Aug 4,11,2023
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.020, 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
In re the Estate of DAVID S. GIESE, Deceased.
No. 23-4-00779-06
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
Date of Filing: July 6, 2023
Date of First Publication: July 14, 2023
Savannah Long
Administrator
Attorney for Administrator:
William J. Eling, WSBA #11369
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 698
Brush Prairie, Washington 98606
(360) 260-1189
William J. Eling Attorney at Law Post Office Box 698 Brush Prairie, Washington 98606 (360) 260-1189
Jul 14,21,28, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
In the matter of the Estate of: DAVID M. JOHNSON, Deceased.
NO: 23-4-00842-06
The Estate Administrator named below has been appointed as Estate Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Estate Administrator or the Estate Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Estate Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: July 14, 2023
Estate Administrator: COLE Z. JOHNSON
Attorney for Estate Administrator: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts
405 W 13th Street
Vancouver, WA 98660
Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
CAUSE NO. 23-4-00842-06
VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 326-0134 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com
Jul 14,21,28, 2023
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF WASHINGTON CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
In the matter of the Estate of: DALE A. CURRY, Deceased.
NO: 23-4-00843-06
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of first publication: July 14, 2023
Personal Representative: RHONDA L. VAWTER
Attorney for Personal Representative: NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Address for mailing or service: c/o Vancouver Wills and Trusts
405 W 13th Street
Vancouver, WA 98660
Court of probate proceedings and cause number: CLARK COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
CAUSE NO. 23-4-00843-06
VANCOUVER WILLS AND TRUSTS 405 W. 13th Street Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 326-0134 Email. nick@vancouverwillsandtrusts.com
Jul 14,21,28, 2023
NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.42.030)
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE NONPROBATE ESTATE OF JUDY RAE BEAL, Deceased.
No. 23-4-00871-06
The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.
Any persons having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: July 14, 2023
The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on July 6, 2023 at Vancouver, Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.
/S/_
Ardith Claire Dever, Notice Agent
Notice Agent: Ardith Claire Dever
Attorney for the Notice Agent: Michael R. Phillips, WSBA# 59969
Landerholm, P.S.
Address for Service: 805 Broadway, Suite 1000
Vancouver, WA 98660
Address for Mailing: P.O. Box 1086
Vancouver, WA 98666-1086
Phone Number: 360-696-3312
Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County
Cause Number: 23-4-00871-06
Landerholm 805 Broadway Street, Suite 1000 PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666 T: 360-696-3312 • F: 360-696-2122
Jul 14,21,28, 2023