PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-00773-32

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.070

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE

In the Matter of the Estate of SANDRA KAYE BECKER Deceased

No. 23-4-00773-32

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must present the claim, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by 1) filing the original of the claim with the court and 2) serving a copy of the claim on the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below. The claim must be presented within the later of: 1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed this Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(3); or 2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 2, 2023

Steven Becker, Personal Representative of the Estate of Sandra Kaye Becker

Attorney for Estate:

Jane G. Bitz, Of Counsel

WOLFF, HISLOP & CROCKETT, PLLC

12209 E. Mission Ave., Suite 5

Spokane Valley, WA 99206

