PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR CLARK COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of MICHAEL F. YANCEY, Deceased
No. 23-4-00744-06
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of first publication: August 18, 2023
Administrator: Judith M. Rakitnich
Attorney for Administrator: Seonaid A. Barngrover
Address for Mailing or Service: Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, 700 Washington Street, Suite 701, Vancouver, WA 98660.
Dated this 15th day of August, 2023.
SCHWABE, WILLIAMSON & WYATT, P.C.
By: /s/ Seonaid A. Barngrover
Seonaid A. Barngrover, WSBA #59228
Attorney for Administrator
SCHWABE, WILLIAMSON & WYATT, P.C. Attorneys at Law Vancouvercenter, 700 Washington Street, Suite 701, Vancouver, WA 98660 Telephone 360.694.7551 Fax 360.693.5574
Aug 18,25, 2023; Sep 1, 2023
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-00744-06
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS