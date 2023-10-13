PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-00451-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
IN THE ESTATE OF WARD RAGSDALE Deceased.
No. 23-4-00451-06
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed Connie Collins to be Administrator of Decedent’s estate.
Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:
Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and
In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070:
By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and
By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to petitioner or his/her lawyer at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.
The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:
Thirty (30) days after petitioner served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020, or
Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.
If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice: October 13, 2023
Address for Mailing or Service:
Law Offices of Rachel A. Brooks
1014 Franklin Street, Library Suite
Vancouver, WA 98660
Dated this 4th day of October, 2023.
RACHEL A. BROOKS WSBA # 26635
Attorney for Personal Representative
LAW OFFICE OF RACHEL A. BROOKS 1014 Franklin Street, Library Suite
Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel. (360) 699-5801 Fax. (360) 699-5802
Published in the Vancouver Business Journal
Oct 13,20,27, 2023