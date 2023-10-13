PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 23-4-00450-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE ESTATE OF YVONNE HAUN Deceased.

No. 23-4-00450-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Gayla Miller to be Administrator of Decedent’s estate.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070:

By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to petitioner or his/her lawyer at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

Thirty (30) days after petitioner served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020, or

Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: October 13, 2023

Address for Mailing or Service:

Law Offices of Rachel A. Brooks

1014 Franklin Street, Library Suite

Vancouver, WA 98660

Dated this 4th day of October, 2023.

RACHEL A. BROOKS WSBA # 26635

Attorney for Personal Representative

LAW OFFICE OF RACHEL A. BROOKS 1014 Franklin Street, Library Suite

Vancouver, WA 98660 Tel. (360) 699-5801 Fax. (360) 699-5802

Published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Oct 13,20,27, 2023