PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 22-4-01274-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of Vera B. Williams

NO. 22-4-01274-1

The above Court has appointed Michele Lawrence as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s Attorney at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after the Estate Representative served or mailed this Notice as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: July 1, 2022

Personal Representative: MICHELE LAWRENCE

Attorney for Personal Representative: ANGELA BOICE

Address for mailing or service:

Boice Law Firm, PLLC

1010 South L Street, Suite A

Tacoma, WA 98405

Tel: (253) 944-1212 Fax: (253) 341-4912

Jul 1,8,15, 2022