PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS NO. 22-4-00630-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
In Re the Estate of: STEVEN DAVID LEMAY AKA STEVE LEMAY, Deceased.
NO. 22-4-00630-06
The Personal Representative has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s Estate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS with Clerk of the Court:
May 6, 2022
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 13, 2022
DATE OF LAST PUBLICATION: May 27, 2022
/S/ Cory L. Bobeck
Cory L. Bobeck, WSB#57372
Attorney for Estate
Personal Representative:
Tawne Burgess
715 NW 4th Avenue
Battle Ground, WA 98604
Address for Mailing or Service:
Cory L. Bobeck, Attorney at Law
Johnson & Associates Law Office, PC
1104 Main Street, Suite 440
Vancouver, WA 98660
(360) 718-2235
Court of Probate Proceedings:
Clark County Superior Court
PO Box 5000
Vancouver, WA 98666
(564) 397-2292
Cause No.: 22-4-00630-06
Cory L. Bobeck JOHNSON & ASSOCIATES, PC 1104 Main St. Suite 440
Vancouver, WA 98660 P: 360.718.2235 F: 360.695.3135 cbobeck@j-slaw.com
May 13,20,27, 2022
