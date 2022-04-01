Probate Notice to Creditors No. 22-4-00062-36

Probate Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.40.030)

No. 22-4-00062-36

Superior Court of Washington, Walla Walla County

In re the Estate of Terrance J. Hanafin, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative, or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 1, 2022

Candace K. Hegedus, Personal Representative

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Lenard L. Wittlake, PLLC, WSBA #15451

P.O. Box 1233

Walla Walla, WA 99362

(509) 529-1529

Court of Probate Proceedings:

Walla Walla Superior Court

315 W. Main

Walla Walla, WA 99362

Apr 1,8,15, 2022