PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 20-4-01081-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BRODY A. WELCH, Deceased.

No. 20-4-01081-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Chad T. Welch as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must present the claim: (a) Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and (b) In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070: (i) By filing the original of the claim with the foregoing Court, and (ii) By serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative at the address below a copy of the claim. The claim must be presented by the later of: (a) Thirty (30) days after this notice is served or mailed as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c), or (b) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Chad T. Welch, Personal Representative

Nathan A. Rudolph, WSBA #53400

Attorney for Personal Representative

Smith, McDonald, Vaught & Rudolph, LLP

1100 SW Sixth Ave., Suite 1400

Portland, OR 97204

Telephone: (503) 248-9535

Nov 13,20,27, 2020

