PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 25 4 00206 06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY PROBATE DEPARTMENT

Estate of PAUL JOHN SMITH, JR., Deceased.

Case No. 25 4 00206 06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: March 7, 2025 Personal Representative: Steve A. Cox 10109 SW 53rd Avenue Portland, OR 97219 Attorney for the Personal Representative: Dallas G. Thomsen, WSBA #32059 Address for Mailing or Service: Steve A. Cox, Personal Representative c/o Dallas G. Thomsen Tonkon Torp LLP 888 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 1600 Portland, OR 97204 Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Clark County Superior Court Case No. 25 4 00206 06 DATED this 3rd day of March, 2025.

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Mar 7, 14, 21, 2025