PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 23-4-01270-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of

CHARLES (CHUCK) EARL PLUARD, Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-01270-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the estate of Charles (Chuck) Earl Pluard. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 13, 2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Michelle Carrie-Lee Smith

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Robert E. Kabacy, WSBA # 23745

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

Kell, Alterman & Runstein, LLP

520 SW Yamhill Street, Suite 600

Portland, OR 97204

Telephone: (503) 222-3531

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS:

Superior Court of Washington for Clark County

CAUSE NUMBER: 23-4-01270-06

