PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 23-4-01210-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, .030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOANNE KNUDSON, Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-01210-06

Ruchell Birk has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 6, 2023

Personal Representative: Ruchell Birk

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Kayleigh E. Lindemuth

Address for Mailing or Service:

c/o NW Legacy Law, P.S.

1003 Officers Row

Vancouver, WA 98661

Court of probate proceeding: Clark County Superior Court

Cause number: 23-4-01210-06

Kayleigh E. Lindemuth, WSBA No. 55176

Attorney for Personal Representative

NW Legacy Law, P.S.

1003 Officers Row

Vancouver, WA 98661

NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row 360-975-7770 nwlegacylaw.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Oct 6,13,20, 2023